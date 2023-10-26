"I gotta tell nobody where I lay my wood at" - Dwight Howard responds with candid rant on buzz around sexual allegations

Dwight Howard took to Instagram Live to address the recent speculation regarding his personal life. This week, after the NBA vet was hit with a civil suit alleging sexual assault, battery and false imprisonment, his personal life became a big topic of discussion. With plenty of discussion surrounding the suit, Howard's personal life became a talking point.

Between the allegations and the discussions surrounding Howard's personal life, it was only a matter of time before he spoke out. On Thursday, he took to Instagram to give fans some long-awaited clarity on the sensitive subject.

In a lengthy statement fueled in part by a question from a viewer, Howard seemed to address both situations. He first addressed the questions and theories going around about his personal life.

"Y'all can stop with the nonsense worrying about all of this bullcrap, mind your business. ... why the hell do you or anybody care who I spend my time with? That's the problem with you all people. You are all worried about who people spend their time with. Whatever I'm doing in my bedroom is my damn business.

... The people who know what's going on in my bed. They know what the hell is going on with my bed and what the hell I do in it. That isn't for everybody on the internet, that isn't for no blog, that ain't for no websites. I don't have to tell anybody where I put my wood since you all want to get to it. That ain't nobody's business...," said Howard.

"This s**t didn't even happen," - Dwight Howard addresses recent accusations on Instagram Live

Howard's Instagram Live comments regarding his personal life went on for several minutes, with the NBA vet repeating many of the same points. He maintained everyone's personal life should be their own business.

Toward the end of his comments, however, Howard said something notable and indicated that the things everyone has been speculating about didn't happen.

After the two-minute mark in the previously mentioned video, Howard said,

"I don't got to deny it. I don't got to talk about any of that crap. This s**t didn't even happen. You are worrying about the wrong stuff. That's why it's called an accusation, allegedly. Come on, man."

Of course, in court documents, he denied the sexual assault allegations against him, maintaining that it was a consensual encounter. From the sounds of things, his recent denial of the situation only backs up his claim of innocence.

So far, there has been no news regarding when Howard's hearing will be in court next. However, the story will be an ongoing one in the NBA community this season. While Howard hopes to make his return to the league, the suit could deter teams from signing him until the legal process plays out.