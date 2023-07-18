J.R. Smith is known for many things during his career. He was never afraid to shoot or rip his shirt off among his other antics. He is also known for forgetting the score and making a crucial mistake during Game 1 of the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors.

Smith forgot the score and dribbled out a rebound at the end of regulation of a tied game. LeBron James’s exasperated reaction lives on in meme form. Smith’s mistake was pivotal as the underdog Cavs lost 124-114 in Game 1 after an epic performance on Golden State’s floor. They went on to lose the series handedly, getting swept.

How does Smith remember that on-court mistake?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Smith reflected on the moment on “Jemele is Unbothered with Jemele Hill.” He said he was tired of the ridicule.

"You make this mistake on the court in the finals,” Smith said. “It’s the biggest stage and that happened to you. I mean, who cares? But still people use that as an opportunity to take shots at you.”

Smith also thought some of the media mistook some of his behaviors and personality as a way to be more critical. He was not always laughing along with everyone when they made jokes at his expense.

He often took shots and was painted a certain way after he was labeled as a partier and was often photographed shirtless. The remarks were something he grew accustomed to.

“It's hard, because that's the way I grew up," Smith said. "I grew up the butt of the joke."

The former NBA star says his time and especially that moment in the finals still lingers. The pain has never fully healed.

“Especially the finals shit, it hurts me more because this is a game that I love," Smith said. "It's the game I've treated with my passion since I was three years old."

Smith continued to pour out his emotions reflecting on the incident. He hates how the in-game mistake is tied to his basketball legacy.

“When I get everything that I've done in basketball, since I was three, summed up all into one play, it’s hard,” Smith said.

He knows it is not just fans or online haters. He says he hears it from everyone connected to the game.

“It comes from Hall of Famers to people who just talk about the game, people who commentate the game," Smith said. "When you literally try to sum my career up into one play, that's the shit that hurts. It's hard for me to not want to really go off.

"It's just difficult, because it’s so much love and energy and effort that went into this, and, like, when you just get it discredited that shit, it’s hard.”

Smith has not played in the NBA since 2020. He was on the LA Lakers' roster that won the title in the 2020 bubble.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault