"I guess excited": Kawhi Leonard stays stoic on James Harden's arrival despite expressing jubilation

Kawhi Leonard has issued a poised response about James Harden's arrival to the LA Clippers after the blockbuster trade was made official. The Clippers now have four All-Star caliber players who were once MVP frontrunners, too. Russell Westbrook and Harden also happened to add the trophy to their cabinet.

The Clippers seem like an unstoppable force on the court, especially offensively, with their quartet of LA natives. Fans are eager to see them take to the floor.

Leonard, however, voiced his thoughts in the most 'classic' Kawhi way when asked about the move.

"I was in bed at the time," Kawhi Leonard told reporters after the Clippers' 130-125 OT loss to LA Lakers. "I guess excited. You know he's one of the best NBA players to step on the floor, and yeah, so, we got a lot to figure out."

Harden is yet to make his debut, while PJ Tucker, who arrived as part of the trade package, played against the Lakers on Wednesday (November 1). Harden was on the sidelines. 'The Beard' hasn't played a single pre-season or regular season game this year after his standoff with the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to insider Shams Charania, Harden is eyeing a return on Monday (November 6) against the New York Knicks, his first game alongside Kawhi Leonard and Co.

Kawhi Leonard and Co. put up valiant fight against Lakers as James Harden watches on

The LA Clippers had to field a depleted roster against the LA Lakers on Wednesday on the second night of a back-to-back. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who were uncertain to play the game, also took to the court and played 41 and 36 minutes, respectively.

Both stars were off to a hot start. They decimated the Lakers in the first quarter. Kawhi scored 18 of 38 points in the first 12 minutes, shooting seven-of-eight. Meanwhile, George picked up pace later in the game. He went off for 26 of his 35 points in the second half, including OT.

The Clippers led by 19 points early but ran out of steam against a well-rested Lakers team that was also, however, shorthanded. LA were missing Taurean Prince, Jarred Vanderbilt, Gabe Vincent, and Rui Hachimura due to injuries. LA dominated the second half behind LeBron James' heroic effort.

'King James' tallied a season-high 35 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, shooting 68.4%, including four triples. He was equally dominant in both halves. LeBron was crucial in keeping the Lakers close despite trailing by 19 early.

James Harden watched the action unfold from the sidelines in this game. He was sitting near the Clippers bench and was engaged all game, cheering for his new teammates.