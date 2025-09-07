"I guess it was just 2": Micky Arison brutally trolls LeBron James for winning just two championships with Miami Heat

When LeBron James arrived in Miami 15 years ago, he made a bold pronouncement about the number of championships that he, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh would bring to the Heat franchise. During the special introduction of the Heat's &quot;Big Three,&quot; James said that they would light up South Beach with numerous titles, implying that they would settle for &quot;not one, not two...not seven&quot; rings.This fearless claim was mentioned by Heat owner Micky Arison when he was inducted into Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Recalling the actual number of titles that the Big Three won, Arison decided to get a little cheeky with James.&quot;In 2010, with Dwyane, LeBron and Chris Bosh, we knew we could win,&quot; Arison said in his HOF speech. &quot;Not one, not two...I guess it was just two.&quot;Fullcourtpass @FullcourtpassLINK&quot;In 2010, with Dwyane, LeBron and Chris Bosh we knew we could win. Not 1, not 2 — I guess it was just 2&quot; - Micky Arison on the Miami Heat 💀Fittingly, the camera panned to James and Bosh as Arison said these words. The former Heat forwards were seen having a hearty laugh at Arison's joke.After James and Bosh joined forces with Wade in Miami, they reached the 2011 NBA Finals but ended up losing to Dirk Nowitzki and a veteran-laden Dallas Mavericks squad. Overcoming this finals loss, the power trio started to fulfill the promise made by James by winning back-to-back titles in 2012 and 2013.Both times, James was crowned the Finals MVP. Though the Heat reached the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive time in 2014, they fell short against the San Antonio Spurs. In the offseason that followed, LBJ decided to leave Miami, putting an end to the Big Three era in that city.Though the parting of ways between James and the Heat organization wasn't as amicable as it could have been, he and Arison have now gotten to the point when they can crack jokes about that time.LeBron James showers praise upon former Redeem Team floor general at Hall of Fame inductionJames did get the chance to speak up at the Hall of Fame ceremony when he and the rest of the 2008 &quot;Redeem Team&quot; were enshrined, along with Arison and a host of other high-profile basketball personalities.When the members of the Redeem Team were on stage, Jason Kidd decided to speak up about his role on Team USA in the 2008 Olympics. LBJ, however, felt that Kidd was selling himself short.Kidd said: &quot;I might have been the captain, but I was more like the water boy, the towel boy...&quot; This prompted James to say, &quot;Stop it... he's the only one that's never lost a game in international play ever. EVER.&quot;As it turns out, James is on point with his facts here, as Kidd went 46-0 across his stints in the Olympics and the FIBA Americas Championships.