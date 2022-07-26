"I would be happy to take LeBron around and show him the Boston that I know" - Mayor Michelle Wu invites LeBron James to tour Boston after his negative comments about city, comments on city's racism issue

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has invited LeBron James to tour the city following the latter's negative comments about Boston on "The Shop." James recently said that he hates Boston fans, as he experienced racism.

In Season 5 Episode 5 of "The Shop," James explained why he does not like Celtics fans. He called them racists but does not mind, as he has dealt with them his whole life. He also believes the Celtics franchise might be behind "F**K LBJ" shirts.

"Cause they racist as f**k. They will say anything," James said. "And it’s fine. I mean, f**k, it's my life. It's s**t I've been dealing with my whole life; I don't mind it. Like if I hear somebody, like, close by, I'll check 'em real quick, I move on to the game. There was like a 'F*** LBJ' t-shirt. I believe they probably sold it at the f**king team shop. The Celtics had something to do with that s**t."

In response to James' remarks, Mayor Wu admitted that Boston has a reputation on the subject, during an interview with the "Radio Boston" show. However, she noted that the issues are being addressed and taken care of daily. She also invited the LA Lakers superstar to tour the city and experience Boston outside the TD Garden.

"I don't want to downplay the experience particularly of players who have lifted up this concern," Wu said. "Especially those who have been in the game for a long time and have had exposure in Boston in years past. Boston has had that reputation nationally, and it is something that we have to confront and address."

She continued:

"I would be happy to take LeBron around and show him the Boston that I know, that I love, and that we are building here to really make sure that everyone is included in our city."

Wu, who was born in Chicago to Taiwanese immigrant parents, was asked if she has had any experience of racism when watching Celtics games.

"I have not heard specific racist chants, but we do get a little edgy in Boston," Wu said. "We do use words that I would not use, that I would not want my kids to use in chanting at games. And that in some ways is part of our — we are hardcore fans here in Boston."

How LeBron James has fared against Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics defending LeBron James of the LA Lakers

LeBron James loves playing against the Boston Celtics, invariably putting up monster numbers. In 56 regular season games, "The King" averages 28.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks against them. He also shoots at 50.5%, winning 33 of his 56 meetings with the Celtics.

The four-time NBA champion averages 29.6 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.3 blocks against the Celtics in the postseason, where he has a 25-16 win-loss record.

