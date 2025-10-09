  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo
  • "I hate hearing that" - Charles Barkley takes subtle jab at Giannis Antetokounmpo's cryptic message teasing interest in Knicks

"I hate hearing that" - Charles Barkley takes subtle jab at Giannis Antetokounmpo's cryptic message teasing interest in Knicks

By Reign Amurao
Modified Oct 09, 2025 22:24 GMT
Charles Barkley takes a shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo amid trade rumors about the Knicks (Image Source: IMAGN)
Charles Barkley takes a shot at Giannis Antetokounmpo amid trade rumors about the Knicks (Image Source: IMAGN)

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to add another championship to his resume soon. The Bucks haven't been competitive since they won the title in 202, and have struggled to build a contending team around Antetokounmpo. The front office has done everything that they thought would lead them back to the top of the NBA, even trading for Damian Lillard.

Ad

However, the team's lack of competition has raised doubts about their capacity to contend for a championship. The Bucks have also been surrounded by potential trade talks regarding their star player. The most recent was the rumors about Antetokounmpo and the New York Knicks.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks were rumored to be a potential landing spot for the Greek Freak. Charania reported that the New York franchise was the only other team that the star forward wanted to join.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Although Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' head coach, Doc Rivers, dismissed those rumors, it still sparked chatter around the association. Former NBA star Charles Barkley weighed in on the matter on Thursday's episode of the "Rich Eisen Show," taking a subtle jab at the European star.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“You know, it’s funny how these guys, they feel like they’re entitled to play for the championship every year. As a great player, you should feel like, ‘I’m a great player. If I get any help, we’re going to win,'” Barkley said.
Ad
“It's unfortunate, he feels like he's entitled to win a championship every year. Everybody wants to win a championship. But the Bucks have done everything they possibly could, it's disheartening for me to hear him thinking, 'If we don't win the championship this year, I wanna be out of here.' I hate hearing that.”
Ad
Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that competing for a championship while he's in his prime is his priority. This is why there have been trade rumors around him since their third consecutive first-round postseason exit in the 2025 playoffs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is "locked in" with the Bucks

Although Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only star player left in Milwaukee, he believes the group can still be a potential challenger for the title. During his media availability on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo told reporters that he's "locked in" with the team.

Ad
“I believe in this team,” the Bucks star said. “I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to whatever we can go. It’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here... I’m locked into whatever I have I front of me.
Ad

However, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that his mind could change soon, depending on how the season plays out. But what matters for the NBA star is that he's committed to helping Milwaukee win now.

About the author
Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao

Twitter icon

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Know More

New York Knicks Fan? Check out the latest Knicks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Reign Amurao
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications