"I hate hearing that" - Charles Barkley takes subtle jab at Giannis Antetokounmpo's cryptic message teasing interest in Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to add another championship to his resume soon. The Bucks haven't been competitive since they won the title in 202, and have struggled to build a contending team around Antetokounmpo. The front office has done everything that they thought would lead them back to the top of the NBA, even trading for Damian Lillard.However, the team's lack of competition has raised doubts about their capacity to contend for a championship. The Bucks have also been surrounded by potential trade talks regarding their star player. The most recent was the rumors about Antetokounmpo and the New York Knicks.According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Knicks were rumored to be a potential landing spot for the Greek Freak. Charania reported that the New York franchise was the only other team that the star forward wanted to join.Although Antetokounmpo and the Bucks' head coach, Doc Rivers, dismissed those rumors, it still sparked chatter around the association. Former NBA star Charles Barkley weighed in on the matter on Thursday's episode of the &quot;Rich Eisen Show,&quot; taking a subtle jab at the European star.“You know, it’s funny how these guys, they feel like they’re entitled to play for the championship every year. As a great player, you should feel like, ‘I’m a great player. If I get any help, we’re going to win,'” Barkley said.“It's unfortunate, he feels like he's entitled to win a championship every year. Everybody wants to win a championship. But the Bucks have done everything they possibly could, it's disheartening for me to hear him thinking, 'If we don't win the championship this year, I wanna be out of here.' I hate hearing that.”Giannis Antetokounmpo believes that competing for a championship while he's in his prime is his priority. This is why there have been trade rumors around him since their third consecutive first-round postseason exit in the 2025 playoffs.Giannis Antetokounmpo is &quot;locked in&quot; with the BucksAlthough Giannis Antetokounmpo is the only star player left in Milwaukee, he believes the group can still be a potential challenger for the title. During his media availability on Wednesday, Antetokounmpo told reporters that he's &quot;locked in&quot; with the team. “I believe in this team,” the Bucks star said. “I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to whatever we can go. It’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here... I’m locked into whatever I have I front of me.However, Giannis Antetokounmpo said that his mind could change soon, depending on how the season plays out. But what matters for the NBA star is that he's committed to helping Milwaukee win now.