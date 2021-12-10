"I hate losing" - LeBron James reflects on the LA Lakers' performance against Memphis Grizzlies as the team struggles with consistency

LeBron James and the LA Lakers are back to a .500 record after losing to the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday. James was very frustrated after the game as the Lakers once again failed to build some momentum and consistency this season.

In the post-game interview, James was asked about his thoughts on the game, wherein the LA Lakers turned the ball over 22 times for 27 points by the Memphis Grizzlies. Even though he posted his 100th triple-double, "The King" disliked the fact that the Lakers lost once again.

"I hate losing. Frustrated from the loss and how we played at times during the game. We had an opportunity to beat a good team that's been playing extremely well, especially at home over the last couple of weeks. We didn't do that. We got to do a better job," James said.

LeBron James finished the game with 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, four steals and two blocks. However, it was not enough as the LA Lakers were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies, 108-95. James had five turnovers in the game, all in the first half.

The loss brings the Lakers back to a .500 record at 13-13. They are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference standings, which is only good for a spot in the play-in game.

It's still early in the season, but James and the rest of the LA Lakers need to have a sense of urgency.

Anthony Davis had 22 points and eight rebounds, but he has to be more dominant if the Lakers want to be consistent. Russell Westbrook scored only nine points with six rebounds and seven assists. He also had six turnovers, while the team as a whole had 22. They were also outrebounded on the offensive glass by the Grizzlies.

Meanwhile, Jaren Jackson led the way for the Memphis Grizzlies with 25 points, five rebounds and three steals. Desmond Bane had another big game as he recorded 23 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals. The two young stars are helping Memphis cope with the injury to Ja Morant, who is still out with a sprained knee.

LeBron James becomes fifth player to register 100 triple-doubles in NBA history

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James became the fifth player to register 100 career triple-doubles in NBA history on Thursday. James put up 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists with four steals and two blocks, but the Memphis Grizzlies got the 108-95 win.

James joined Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook in the 100 triple-doubles club. It's possible he will overtake Kidd for the fourth spot. Meanwhile, Johnson's record is attainable if James plays at least two more seasons.

StatMuse @statmuse The 100 Triple-Double Club:



Russell Westbrook

Oscar Robertson

Magic Johnson

Jason Kidd



And now, LeBron James. The 100 Triple-Double Club:Russell WestbrookOscar RobertsonMagic JohnsonJason KiddAnd now, LeBron James. https://t.co/KdmTHdZ7Fb

LeBron James recorded his first-ever triple-double on January 19th, 2005, as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers and against the Portland Trail Blazers. He had 27 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the 107-101 win by the Cavaliers. "The King" put up another triple-double three days later against the Golden State Warriors.

Already in his 19th season in the NBA, James will be turning 37 years old this month. He's in better shape than most 37-year-olds or even current NBA players. However, he's also slowed down in the past several seasons as he started to get injury-prone.

The four-time NBA champion and MVP might be closer to ending his legendary career, but he's still one of the best players in the league.

LeBron James is averaging 25.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.7 steals per game this season.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh