"I hate me too" - LeBron James serves epic clap back at Skilla Baby for dissing his move to Miami Heat

For all the success accumulated by LeBron James throughout his long and impressive NBA career, there will still be people like rapper Skilla Baby, who will negate his achievements. From Skill Baby's point of view, he isn't too fond to this day of James' move to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers to band forces with Dwyane Wade in Miami.

Ever since he arrived in the league, expectations have been sky-high for the 2003 No. 1 pick. For the most part, he has exceeded them as he plays in his 21st season. Throughout his career, James has made some eye-raising moves that have rubbed people, like Skilla Baby, the wrong way.

His infamous move to the Miami Heat after playing his first seven seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, in particular, is one that he is still criticized for to this day. In response to the comments made by the rapper on the "Kid L" podcast, the Lakers star made sure to let his feelings known on an Instagram story post.

"Crazy thing is I hate me too!" James said.

LeBron James' Instagram Story Post

James could have gone about different ways to respond to Skilla Baby and hilariously enough, he decided to go the sarcastic route. At this point in time, James has done a lot to cement his impressive legacy in the league, as it stands tall with what some of the greatest accomplished during their tenures.

However, Skilla Baby's diss toward LeBron James stems from his playstyle, his track record in playing with other stars on different teams and even how "he used to travel" during certain possessions in NBA games.

When it comes to his flaws, James is no different from other superstars who have experienced shortcomings throughout their careers. Despite these flaws, however, the Lakers star has responded time and time again, which shows from his all-time stacked basketball resume.

LeBron James talks about responding to trash talk

Relating to James' response to the diss made by Skilla Baby, the 19-time all-star briefly talked about "the need" for responding to trash talk when asked by FOX Sports' Melissa Rohlin.

"I don't know," James said. "There will be a time. When that time is, I don't know. I don't know if it's now or ... there will be a time, there will be a time when everybody will get it."

From the Lakers legend's perspective, he can't exactly pinpoint the perfect time to respond to smack talk. However, LeBron James did highlight that all the chirpers will just know when it's coming and at that point, they'll "get it."

At 38 years of age, with no signs of slowing down, he is averaging 25.2 points (56.9% shooting, including 34.8% from 3-point range), 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists per game.