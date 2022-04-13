"I hate violence, I hate senseless violence" - Kevin Durant reacts to New York City subway shooting, Brooklyn Nets pledge $50,000 to help victims

Kevin Durant-led Brooklyn Nets, secured a 115-108 win in their play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday. This gave the city of Brooklyn something to smile about after a horrendous day where a masked gunman set off smoke grenades and started firing at the 36th Street Station. The incident left eight dead and 33 others injured. The location of the incident was half a mile away from the Brooklyn Nets' practice facility, where Kevin Durant and the team later arrived to prepare for the play-in game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Despite the grave importance of the game, the Nets franchise did not waste time in extending their help, as they pledged to donate $50,000 as help to all those who suffered injuries because of the incident. Kevin Durant stated that he was devastated by what had happened and shared comments about the whole situation.

"I hate violence, I hate senseless violence. Hopefully we can figure out the details and get everybody to safety and get everybody the help that they need, but it's a tough situation right now."

Kevin Durant spoke earlier today on the mass shooting in Brooklyn:



"I don't know too many details, but to hear the sirens out front of the practice facility and to see so much commotion going on outside, you hope and pray for the best for everybody involved."

Kevin Durant also said that the team was informed that there would be some traffic, but he wasn't sure why. More Details about the shooting started to break out after the team reached the practice facility. Speaking further about the incident, Durant said:

"Guys pretty much heard stories on social media, through their phones, and hopefully we can get this figured out and people can be safe. I know it's a couple people shot. It's an unfortunate situation. Hopefully they get it figured out."

Our thoughts are with all affected by today's tragedy, and we are grateful to the first responders and everyday New Yorkers who answered the call for help.



The Brooklyn Nets and New York Liberty Foundation will donate $50,000 to help those who were injured.

Kevin Durant on the Brooklyn Nets' road ahead in the playoffs

Cleveland Cavaliers v Brooklyn Nets - Play-In Tournament

The Brooklyn Nets' late-season resurgence has helped them finish as the seventh seed in the East. They will now be up against the Boston Celtics in the first round, which will be a repeat of the first-round series from the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Although the Brooklyn Nets dominated their way to a 4-1 series win last time out, this season is going to be different as the Celtics are a lot better on both ends of the floor.

Led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the team found their form in January and has since been a tough side to defeat. Speaking about what it would take to defeat the Celtics in a seven-game series, Kevin Durant said:

"Staying disciplined, playing together and playing with passion, I mean I don't have the scheme or strategy t break it down to you but that's what every team has to bring if they want to win in postseason, you know, so discipline is huge for us."

Jayson Tatum this season:

- 26.9 PTS

- 8.0 REB

- 4.4 AST



Jaylen Brown this season:

- 23.6 PTS

- 6.1 REB

- 3.5 AST



Best duo in the league, no question

The Celtics did not have Jaylen Brown in the first-round series last season, but Jayson Tatum did well to fill the void as he looked extremely good on the floor. He averaged 30.6 PPG, but his efforts proved to be valiant as the Nets had enough firepower to cruise their way to a win.

Tatum has further elevated his game and has caused the Nets some headaches this season as well. When asked in his post-game interview about the key to slowing Jayson Tatum down, Kevin Durant replied by saying:

"That's a tough question, he's one of those players, you just got to play hard and see what happens, you know, he's just so talented and skilled and efficient at what he does, we gotta just play hard and I expect us to."

Kevin Durant on slowing down Jayson Tatum: "That's a tough question."



When Kyrie Irving was talking about Tatum, he said — "It's starts with really slowing JT down. He has a great feel playing against us. Everyone else around is very complementary to that attack."

The Nets-Celtics matchup is going to be an interesting one to watch as both teams are stacked with talent. Boston has won three out of the four games played between the two sides, but the postseason is a different game altogether and the only team that is strong both physically and mentally will be the side that prevails there.

