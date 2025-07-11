"I don't hate y'all no more" - Myles Turner hilariously declares truce with Bucks fandom as ex-Pacers joins Eastern Conference rivals

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the basketball world on Tuesday when they landed Myles Turner in free agency. Not only was Turner one of the biggest names in the 2025 free agency, but he was also a longtime player for Bucks' archrivals, the Indiana Pacers.

Ad

Turner was an indispensable piece in Rick Carlisle's squad's run to the 2025 NBA Finals, where they stretched the series to seven games.

On Friday, the Bucks shared a video of the former Pacers' big man addressing his new team's fan base. Turner expressed his excitement and made a joke about not hating the Milwaukee fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I am excited to join the organization," Turner said. "It's been quite some time, and good news, I don't hate y'all no more."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It was a shock for many Pacers fans when the team let the big man walk away in free agency. However, letting Turner walk away was a financial decision on the Pacers' part. In addition, Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton won't be available next season due to an Achilles injury.

So, Indiana chose to save money and avoid paying millions in luxury tax when their chances of repeating their last season's success have decreased drastically with Haliburton's absence.

Ad

Myles Turner pens heartfelt farewell message to Pacers fans

While Myles Turner introduced himself to his new team's fans on the Milwaukee Bucks' X account, he shared a heartfelt farewell message to the Indiana Pacers fans on his account.

On Friday, he shared two pictures featuring his final words for the fan base who have cheered him during his entire career. He titled his farewell message as "10 years, One jersey, One City."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Pacers selected Turner as the 11th pick in the 2015 NBA draft. He has since been a part of the Pacers, going through all the ups and downs the franchise has seen in the past decade.

During his time in Indiana, Turner became the league's block leader two times (2019 and 2021). He earned his first piece of silverware last season when the Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference finals to punch a ticket to the NBA Finals.

However, next season marks a new journey in Turner's career where he will get a chance to play alongside one of the best players in the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More