“I haven’t shown that and that is what I’m looking forward to doing here” - 3x NBA All-Star prides on his defensive ability as Cleveland Cavaliers look forward to a title charge

3x All-Star Donovan Mitchell has a lot to prove as he joins the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead of the upcoming season. While his addition certainly helps Cleveland's overall firepower, Mitchell believes he will have a lot to offer the defense as well.

The Cleveland Cavaliers shocked the league when they signed Donovan Mitchell earlier this month. The 3x All-Star was also linked with the New York Knicks.

Mitchell is widely regarded as one of the most gifted offensive players in the game. Although he is undersized, his athleticism and overall creativity with the ball make him a lethal offensive force.

Given that the 3x All-Star was the primary offensive weapon for the Utah Jazz, he wasn't tasked with handling a lot of defensive assignments. This has forced a narrative that Mitchell can't defend.

Now joining Darius Garland on the Cavaliers' backcourt, Mitchell hopes to play a more significant role on the defensive side of the floor. In a conversation with The Athletic, Mitchell said:

“I can play defense. I know that for a fact. I haven’t shown that and that is what I’m looking forward to doing here.”

Mitchell's pairing alongside Garland presents an exciting tandem of two gifted offensive-minded guards. However, the liabilities on the defensive end of the floor are difficult to ignore.

With both being relatively undersized, the Cavs will have to see more active effort from the backcourt duo to protect the perimeter. Considering Garland's defensive rating of 116 and Mitchell's 109, Cleveland will need them to step up if the team is to fulfill their championship aspirations.

The Cleveland Cavaliers have the tools to contend for the title

Donovan Mitchell's arrival certainly signals a new era for JB Bickerstaff's Cleveland Cavaliers. Coming off a season where the Cavaliers fell out of the play-in tournament, Cleveland has the potential to rise even further this year.

Technically, the Cleveland Cavaliers were an incredibly competent unit last season as well. Placing as high as fourth in the East, Cleveland had the potential to hold onto their spot prior to their run-in with injuries.

Other noteworthy aspects of the season saw the emergence of Darius Garland as an All-Star along with five-year veteran Jarrett Allen. The star duo in Cleveland is only strengthened by Mitchell's addition to the team.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers will continue to keep an eye on Evan Mobley's development. The third overall pick in last year's draft shone bright as he averaged 15 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

With tremendous potential to emerge as a star-caliber player in the future, the Cavs will hope to see him improve this season as well.

Given that Cleveland has three established stars and a fourth rising star on their roster, they are certain to usher in a new era in their franchise. However, some concerns about the roster depth may arise sooner rather than later.

To address some issues in the small forward position, Cleveland has also been linked to Phoenix Suns 3&D speciailist Jae Crowder, who is on the trade block.

