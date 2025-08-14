  • home icon
"I was in my head or being selfish" - Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, opens up about overcoming the need for attention with personal growth

By Sameer Khan
Modified Aug 14, 2025 12:38 GMT
&quot;Passion Play&quot; Russell Westbrook And Religion Of Sports Documentary Premiere - Source: Getty
Russell Westbrook's wife, Nina Westbrook, opens up about overcoming the need for attention with personal growth (Credits: Getty)

Russell Westbrook’s wife, Nina Westbrook, reflected on a major shift in her marriage during the latest episode of the Do Tell Relationship podcast on Tuesday. Speaking alongside Westbrook, she said she once struggled with the need to be the center of attention in their relationship but has since worked to change that mindset.

Nina Westbrook also reflected on the early years of her marriage, admitting she was sometimes “selfish” for wanting to be the priority.

“I could still be the priority and not take every waking moment of your time,” Nina said. “Or I could make you have to choose between me or other things, because I was being in my head or being selfish and not understanding the concept of time and place” (33:03).
youtube-cover
“There are seasons to everything,” she said. “Sometimes work is slow and I can give more of myself to the kids. Other times, like when I’m launching a business, it takes more of my time. That doesn’t mean I love my family any less, it just means this is the season I’m in” (33:45).
Nina Westbrook explained how loving herself helped her detach from her need to be the center of attention.

“I think the idea of being prioritized comes from within. It’s about loving yourself and knowing your worth. You’re not always going to be the center of attention, but that doesn’t mean you’re not the priority. That was something I had to learn over the years.” (35:33).
Nina and Russell Westbrook dated for six years before tying the knot in 2014. She has been by the former MVP’s side through the entirety of his career in the league.

Russell Westbrook remains unsigned ahead of his 17th NBA season

Russell Westbrook made it to the Western Conference semifinals with the Denver Nuggets last season. He made 75 appearances, averaging 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 6.1 assists.

The nine-time All-Star spent most of his time in Denver providing valuable minutes off the bench. While he is still producing at a high level, Westbrook has yet to be picked up this offseason and the Nuggets also seem unlikely to bring him back.

Chris Haynes of ESPN first reported that the Sacramento Kings are interested in Westbrook. As per Tim McMahon, Sacramento remains his most likely landing spot.

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Edited by Sameer Khan
