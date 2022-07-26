"I haven't heard anything about any type of displeasure that he's had with the organization" - Shams Charania shares intel about former All-Star's mindset amidst Boston Celtics and Kevin Durant links

The Boston Celtics have had a busy offseason. Having just lost the NBA Finals, the team made some big moves in the offseason to further strengthen the roster. However, they seem to have a few more moves up their sleeve and one of them is bringing in Kevin Durant.

To onboard him, the Boston Celtics will have to give up a lot of their star power. The team is believed to not include Jayson Tatum in any deal for the 12-time All-Star. This indirectly means that the next star on the team, Jaylen Brown, could be a part of the trade that brings KD to the Celtics.

The 25-year-old was pivotal in the team's run to the 2022 NBA Finals. Brown has never expressed interest in leaving the franchise. He still has two years left on his contract. NBA Insider Shams Charania spoke about Brown and his development with the Boston Celtics on "Celtics on NBC Sports Boston."

"I haven't heard any type of displeasure that he's had with the organisation overall over the last two-three years. I think you've seen a lot of growth in the organisation when it comes to Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart.

"Just a couple of years ago they had some testing moments, so for them to go from that to being a couple of wins away from an NBA championship speaks a lot about the organisation."

The Boston Celtics have a well-constructed roster with a mix of youth and experience. Jaylen Brown is a big part of the culture that has been built in Boston. He along with Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart are responsible for helping the team make the NBA Finals after 12 years.

Brown would certainly want to be back with the Boston Celtics and compete for the championship next season as well. However, with his name now in the trade mix, there are doubts if he will be able to do that.

How valuable is Jaylen Brown to the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics drafted Jaylen Brown third overall in the 2016 draft. He showcased potential in his rookie season as he made it to the All-Rookie second team. A year after drafting him, the iconic franchise brought in Jayson Tatum, who turned out to be one of their best decisions.

Tatum and Brown were touted to be the best young duo in the league. They helped the Boston Celtics to one NBA Finals and two Eastern Conference Finals trips. Although Tatum is widely regarded as the main piece, the work that Brown does is also very important.

ᴊᴏʜɴɴʏ☘️ @BantonioClown “I’m gonna go to war for this city. I wear my heart on my sleeve and leave it on the floor every night. I love to play basketball and I know you guys love to watch so let’s build this bond. I promise I won’t disappoint”



- Jaylen Brown after getting drafted by the Celtics “I’m gonna go to war for this city. I wear my heart on my sleeve and leave it on the floor every night. I love to play basketball and I know you guys love to watch so let’s build this bond. I promise I won’t disappoint” - Jaylen Brown after getting drafted by the Celtics https://t.co/l93C4izEYR

During the 2022 NBA Finals, Tatum was not at his very best. That was when Jaylen Brown stepped in and put in some big performances. Despite the 4-2 loss against the Golden State Warriors, his brilliance there was noted by many.

Jaylen Brown is not only a stellar player, but his leadership skills are also valuable. Giving him up and for Kevin Durant would not sit well with many fans. Undoubtedly, KD is a legend in the game, but Brown is a player that has been with the franchise since they drafted him.

The final decision is in the hands of the organization. If they want instant success, KD could be the right choice. But if the Boston Celtics keep Jaylen Brown, their future with the players they have is secure and could include championships.

