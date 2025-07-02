Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley is facing some serious problems right now. He's currently being investigated by the United States District Attorney's office and the NBA over an alleged gambling scheme.

That was the same reason why the Federal government investigated Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier, who, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania, was just cleared.

"Terry Rozier, as of right now, has been cleared," Charania said. "He finished the season with Miami. There's really nothing active as of right now with him. NBA spokesman Mike Bass did give a statement to me yesterday. He said the league is cooperating with federal prosecutors. This is a federal matter now. "

With that in mind, former NBA player Rashad McCants cracked a joke about Rozier's situation in Wednesday's edition of Gil's Arena, saying that he told on Beasley to get out of trouble.

"I heard he told on Malik," McCants said as the crew burst off laughing. (Timestamp 0:20).

There are no details regarding the specifics of both situations, so both investigations might not even be related, yet McCants, Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas still cracked some jokes about it.

Malik Beasley is facing financial problems

Malik Beasley has become just the latest NBA player tangled up in potential gambling scandals, and The Detroit News recently unveiled that he was facing some serious financial difficulties before this went down.

According to reports, Beasley owes his landlord, a marketing firm, one lender, and even his dentist and a celebrity barber located in the Wisconsin area, with the issues dating back to when he played with the Milwaukee Bucks:

"In January, a celebrity barbershop with a long roster of NBA stars won a $26,827 judgment against Beasley. The barbershop, Cairo Cuts, operates in Milwaukee, where Beasley played for the Milwaukee Bucks from 2022-24," read the report.

Needless to say, this is somewhat shocking, considering that Malik Beasley has earned nearly $60 million in his nine-year playing career, according to Spotrac, including $6 million just last season alone.

A dentist from the Minnesota area also reportedly took him to court over some unsettled payments:

"Meanwhile, in January, a Minnesota dentist won a $34,390 default judgment against Beasley, according to court records. The dentist, Hassan Alshehabi of Delicate Smiles, started garnishing Beasley's paychecks from the Pistons in February, court records show," continued the report.

With the NBA and other major sports leagues embracing the sports gambling scene, these scandals might only become more usual.

