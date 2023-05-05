“I am heartbroken” - Luka Doncic is shattered after 8 children are murdered in a school shooting incident in Serbia

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic has committed to assist those affected by the recent school shooting in his home country of Serbia.

On Wednesday, a 13-year-old student gunned down eight of his classmates and one security guard at Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School in Belgrade, Serbia.

Following the tragic news, Doncic released a statement stating that he plans to provide both short-term and long-term assistance to the affected students, faculty, and families.

“I am heartbroken by the tragic school shooting in Serbia and the loss of lives, including those of innocent school children,” Doncic said on Twitter.

“My thoughts are with the families and the entire community affected by this tragedy.

“Through my foundation, I am exploring both immediate and long-term ways to support the students, faculty, and families affected by the shooting at the Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School.

“I am committed and I will continue to share updates and ways to support as details become available.”

Luka Doncic pledges to cover funeral expenses of Belgrade shooting victims

The Dallas Mavericks superstar guard has pledged to help those affected in Belgrade

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Luka Doncic has already pledged to cover all the funeral expenses of the victims of the Belgrade shooting. The 24-year-old star will also fund grief counseling for Vladislav Ribnikar Elementary School classmates and staff.

Doncic will do so through his foundation, the Luka Doncic Foundation, whose mission is to “improve the health and well-being of children.”

“Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic has committed to pay for the funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff, a spokesperson for the Luka Doncic Foundation told ESPN,” Wojnarowski reported on Thursday.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn After the mass school shooting that included the murder of eight children and a security guard at a Belgrade school, Dallas star Luka Doncic has committed to pay for those funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff: es.pn/42s0zGm After the mass school shooting that included the murder of eight children and a security guard at a Belgrade school, Dallas star Luka Doncic has committed to pay for those funeral services and grief counseling for classmates and staff: es.pn/42s0zGm

Wojnarowski added that Doncic still has deep family ties to Serbia.

“Doncic has deep family ties to the Serbian capital's region, including a grandmother, aunt, uncle and teenage cousin who live in the area. His father, Sasha, is a native of Serbia,” he reported.

According to Wojnarowski, Doncic also plans to recruit the help of fellow Serbian NBA players who are interested in helping support the cause.

“Doncic, a native of Slovenia, is expected to welcome involvement from other NBA players with Balkan roots to help in the tragedy's aftermath,” the ESPN journalist reported.

Prominent Serbian NBA players include Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and Houston Rockets center Boban Marjanovic. Others include OKC Thunder forward Aleksej Pokusevski and Miami Heat rookie Nikola Jovic.

