"I am Heat culture"- Udonis Haslem talks about 20-year stint with the Miami Heat ahead of NBA Eastern Conference Finals Game 7

Miami Heat's 20-year veteran Udonis Haslem has been a huge part of the famous "Heat Culture." He has spent his entire career with the franchise and won three championships. Haslem hasn't played a significant role on the court, but his presence off of it has helped Miami instill the "Heat Culture" values in all their players.

Haslem could be one game away from seeing his career end if Miami loses their Game 7 contest of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. He would miss his shot at becoming a six-time conference winner and potentially a four-time champion.

Haslem looked back on his career with the Heat during an interview with "Andscape's" March J. Spears, claiming he is the "Heat Culture." Here's what Haslem said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I would like to say I am Heat culture. If you do it right, and you stay committed to the process, you don’t just speak it but it becomes a lifestyle. And this is where you can end up. I have businesses around the city. I’ve played 20 years in the NBA.

I put myself in the opportunity in a position where I can at least have the conversation about ownership. So, I think Heat culture applies in all walks of life."

There are not many who would dispute Udonis Haslem's claim. He has embodied the culture since he stepped foot on the court in the team's jersey. He grew under the guidance of the great Pat Riley and later Erik Spoelstra, for whom he has been a go-to "veteran guy" in the locker room over the last few years.

Boardroom @boardroom



"I'm the bearer of [Heat Culture]. I carry it. ... We ain't for everybody." Udonis Haslem has announced he will return for one final season with the Miami Heat before he retires."I'm the bearer of [Heat Culture]. I carry it. ... We ain't for everybody." Udonis Haslem has announced he will return for one final season with the Miami Heat before he retires."I'm the bearer of [Heat Culture]. I carry it. ... We ain't for everybody." 🔥 https://t.co/52iKly9SK6

Udonis Haslem says Miami Heat won't have someone to fill his void just yet

The Miami Heat have been among the fortunate franchises to have a veteran in the locker room in Udonis Haslem. It's not easy for the coach to connect with his superstars, needing guys like Haslem to step in. Does the "OG" think someone can take his spot in the Heat locker room? Not just yet.

Haslem believes the veterans within the team still have work to do. He did name some candidates who could get there. Here's what Haslem said:

"They got work to do. They got work to do, dawg. I don’t know if it would just be just one person. We have great leadership in Kyle [Lowry], who’ll be back next year.

We just picked up K. Love [Kevin Love]. We also have Bam [Adebayo], who is somebody who I’ve been molding and mentoring, and been very close to over the years."

Brendan Tobin @Brendan_Tobin Erik Spoelstra on Udonis Haslem: If you try to explain out culture you find footage of him on a practice court or mentoring a young player. He's everything to our franchise. I haven't known a locker room without UD in it and I don't want to start thinking about it yet. Erik Spoelstra on Udonis Haslem: If you try to explain out culture you find footage of him on a practice court or mentoring a young player. He's everything to our franchise. I haven't known a locker room without UD in it and I don't want to start thinking about it yet. https://t.co/EWoBgm5HGm

The Heat have relied on their grittiness over the last few years to remain among the top teams. Udonis Haslem has played a role in inspiring the young talent to perform to their potential, so the Heat's veterans have their tasks cut out to replicate that off-court value Haslem brought.

Click here to read Haslem's interview with Andscape.

Poll : 0 votes