"I helped him get over the top" - Paul Pierce makes bombshell claim about influencing LeBron James' game in 45-point performance

LeBron James’ rise to being one the greatest NBA players is well documented and Paul Pierce was one of his biggest adversaries during the early 2010s. While James has never acknowledged that Pierce pushed him to greatness, the latter believes he had a hand in pushing James &quot;over the top.&quot;In an appearance on the “The Schmo and the Pro” on Monday, Pierce claimed that he played a substantial part in making James the legend he is today (0:13):&quot;I had a couple of playoff battles with Bron and he really brought out the best of me. But I will say, I brought out the best out of him, too.&quot;He added (1:08):&quot;When he came to Boston, Game 6, I think it was in 2012, and he gave me the 40-something piece, because I was about to go back to the finals, he played the game of his life. That's when he took the next step because I know I pushed him. ... And I helped him get over the top because I had to test his mental, his physical.&quot;Paul Pierce was referencing his and the Boston Celtics’ Eastern Conference finals against LeBron James and Miami Heat in 2012. Down 3-2, the Heat faced a must win matchup in Game 6 on June 7, 2012. Bron stepped up with 45 points on 19-of-26 shooting, 15 rebounds and five assists, as Miami won the game 98-79.The Heat also won Game 7 to advance to the finals and beat the OKC Thunder 4-1. While it is debatable if James sees Pierce’s impact in his career, the 2012 battle did pave the way for the four-time champion’s first title.Paul Pierce says this could be LeBron James’ last seasonLeBron James has been the face of the NBA for more than two decades now. While he is still playing at a high level, there have been ongoing discussions if he is going to retire after the upcoming season.People have divided opinions on the topic, with many claiming James would want a farewell tour, while others believe he would go out silently and focus on winning his fifth title.Paul Pierce was asked about the topic in the same interview, to which he responded (0:26):“If I'm a betting man, I think this would be his last season. You know, I think he's played, 21, 22 years. He's been the GOAT for so long. He's maintained the stats. We appreciate what he brought to the game and how he's held the mantle since Jordan left. &quot;Bron is one of the ones, we appreciate him. But you know, I think this is time.”While LeBron James has touched upon the topic in the past, he is yet to make it clear if this will be his final season in the NBA. He is in the final year of his contract with the LA Lakers. If he wanted, he could have switched teams or retired this season but he instead decided to opt into his $52.6 million (as per Spotrac) player option.Could this be his final season? Our guess is as good as yours.