"I hold no grudges" - Isaiah Thomas makes feelings known on potential Celtics reunion amid NBA comeback hopes

Former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas expressed interest in returning to the team, per NBA writer Alex Kennedy. Thomas, who played for the Celtics from 2015 to 2017, said he would love to come back to the city where he earned two All-Star selections.

“I hold no grudges, and they know that. I have genuine love for the city of Boston. If that were to happen, I’d love to be part of what they have going on. You never know … Time has passed.”

During his time with the Celtics, Isaiah Thomas played some of the best basketball of his career. He averaged 24.7 points, 6.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

He also led the team to the Eastern Conference finals in 2017 and was a beloved figure in Boston before being traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2017.

However, his career has been marked by injuries, including a hip issue that affected his play after he left the Celtics. Despite this, he has continued to play in the NBA, most recently when he signed a 10-day deal with the Phoenix Suns in March 2024.

Thomas has shown that he can still contribute to a team as he scored 40 points in the 122-115 loss to the Valley Suns on Jan. 28 for the Salt Lake City Stars.

Still, a reunion with the Celtics seems unlikely as the Celtics are currently one of the top teams in the league, with a strong roster and high rankings in net rating, offensive rating and defensive rating.

Isaiah Thomas made statement in G League return as he eyes NBA comeback

Isaiah Thomas made a serious push to return to the NBA after he signed a deal with the NBA G League's Salt Lake City Stars. Thomas, a veteran point guard, has bounced around the league, playing for several teams including the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns and Boston Celtics.

Thomas made his return for the Stars on Jan. 28. While he scored 40 points and added eight assists, two steals and a block, his performance was a reminder of Thomas's past success in the NBA.

He has since played for several teams but has not been able to regain his previous form. However, Thomas has used the G League as a tool to get back into NBA action. He has played for the Grand Rapids Gold and the Salt Lake City Stars, where he put up impressive numbers in both stints.

