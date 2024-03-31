“I am at home everywhere I go”: Kevin Durant shrugs off OKC fans’ boos after blowout loss

Kevin Durant recently found himself playing in Oklahoma against the team he first started playing with. The Phoenix Suns went up against the OKC Thunder on Friday as they suffered an overwhelming loss against the homecourt team. Prior to the beginning of the game, OKC fans drowned Durant in boos as the announcer introduced his name.

A fan on social media then reposted a video of Thunder fans booing Kevin Durant out of the building. Durant, notorious for being too active on social media, responded to the tweet and shrugged off the negative reception.

Here's what "KD" had to say on Twitter in response to the fan's video:

"I’m at home everywhere I go."

His departure from the OKC Thunder in 2016 left a sour taste in the mouths of many fans in Oklahoma. "KD" served as the Thunder's star player from his rookie season until the 2015-16 season. Then after falling to the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 playoffs, Durant decided to join the team to beat him to achieve his championship aspirations.

"KD's" decision rubbed off the wrong way among fans and analysts as many saw this move as weak. People didn't appreciate the fact that Durant formed a superteam with the squad that beat him. As a result, despite winning a couple of championships with the Warriors in 2017 and 2018, people never acknowledged his title wins.

Suns vs Thunder recap: Kevin Durant's 26-point outing wasn't enough to get past OKC

Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns (43-31) recently suffered from a devastating 128-103 loss against the OKC Thunder (51-22). With only eight games remaining in their season, the Suns are pressed for time and are on the verge of competing in the upcoming NBA Play-In Tournament. Phoenix currently ranks seventh in the Western Conference and could drop lower down in the ranks if they continue to lose their games moving forward.

Kevin Durant attempted to carry his team to victory with a 26-point outing matched with six rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Unfortunately, it seems that the Suns lacked enthusiasm on Friday as the team underperformed against the Thunder. Durant's fellow star players Bradley Beal and Devin Booker couldn't match "KD's" energy on offense. Beal only added 15 points while Booker had 14.

The only other Suns player in double-scoring player was Grayson Allen, who nearly had a double-double outing with 13 points and nine rebounds. Given these lackluster numbers from Phoenix, OKC took full advantage having seven of their players in double-scoring figures with Josh Giddey (23 points) and Chet Holmgren (20 points) leading the charge.