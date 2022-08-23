"I hooked up my Xbox to try to sim this, to have a Ben Simmons, Steven Adams offense run" - NBA writer trolls Memphis Grizzlies for their proposed trade offer for Kevin Durant

The latest addition to the Kevin Durant trade rumors now involves the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies reportedly made “new inquiries” on the wantaway Brooklyn Nets forward. Memphis is not interested in giving up Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. to acquire the former MVP.

The Athletic’s Keith Parish couldn’t comprehend how the Grizzlies thought they could pull off a KD heist and went on to troll the team he cheers for:

“If the Grizzlies were able to pull off [a Durant trade] not including Jaren or Desmond Bane and it includes Steve Adams? I hooked up my Xbox to try to sim this, to have a Ben Simmons, Steven Adams offense run? And Xbox just said, ‘No.’ It wouldn’t even sim.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade The Grizzlies have made 'new inquiries' to the Nets in trading for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade The Grizzlies have made 'new inquiries' to the Nets in trading for Kevin Durant, per @ShamsCharania Memphis has five first-round draft picks they can include in a trade https://t.co/Ubl3rPvVdI

The kind of trade the Memphis Grizzlies are dangling to get KD is almost hilarious, considering the offers the Brooklyn Nets have rebuffed. Brooklyn turned down Boston’s offer of Jaylen Brown, Derrick White and a future first-round pick.

The Atlanta Hawks and the Miami Heat have also reportedly initiated better options than what the Grizzlies brought.

Parish continued:

“If Grizzlies fans are super hesitant to include Jaren Jackson Jr.? Close your eyes; Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Dillon Brooks, Kevin Durant and Steven Adams. That’s the NBA’s title favorite right there! I could imagine the Grizzlies thus trading away Jaren.”

Including Jalen Jackson Jr. makes the most sense as he also has four years remaining on his contract and has great upside. He is only 22 and was named to the All-NBA defensive team last season after leading the league in blocks.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



Memphis would rather build a package around its bevy of draft picks.



More:



theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… @ShamsCharania The Grizzlies, so far, are not inclined to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in a potential offer for Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania Memphis would rather build a package around its bevy of draft picks.More: @ShamsCharania The Grizzlies, so far, are not inclined to include Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane in a potential offer for Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania.Memphis would rather build a package around its bevy of draft picks.More:theathletic.com/3526628/2022/0… https://t.co/Tc0QedEO9k

Jackson Jr. plus Danny Green could make the financial aspects of the contract work. If Brooklyn goes this way, Jackson Jr. provides more immediate help than any of the future first-round picks the Grizzlies can offer.

Parish, who extensively covers the Memphis Grizzlies, considered the Boston Celtics’ trade offer the best the Nets could have gotten:

“The Jaylen Brown thing, I would have said yes. If that reported thing is true, like the Derrick White, Jaylen Brown and a first? I’m like great! I sleep easy tonight, my job is done.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral



- @AdamHimmelsbach “League sources have insisted for weeks that the Celtics have not had any real discussions of substance with the Nets about Kevin Durant, and they’ve communicated with Jaylen Brown about the situation frequently.” “League sources have insisted for weeks that the Celtics have not had any real discussions of substance with the Nets about Kevin Durant, and they’ve communicated with Jaylen Brown about the situation frequently.”- @AdamHimmelsbach https://t.co/vUWt6c3evc

The Brooklyn Nets could just keep Kevin Durant for at least next season

Kevin Durant may end up staying in Brooklyn for another season.

What the Brooklyn Nets are planning for Kevin Durant could reflect in the Kyrie Irving situation.

Brooklyn and “Uncle Drew” have reportedly committed to giving next season their best shot. If the Nets keep Irving, KD might have to report back to the Barclays Center as well.

The Rally @TheRally



NBA Insider “I’m told the Nets have told interested teams that they plan to keep Kyrie Irving.”NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Kyrie Irving trade discussions. “I’m told the Nets have told interested teams that they plan to keep Kyrie Irving.”NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the latest on Kyrie Irving trade discussions. https://t.co/0DYGyXgm4B

Team owner Joe Tsai has lofty aspirations for the Nets. Trading Durant for the packages the Nets have been offered will not help Brooklyn’s goal to contend for the NBA championship.

Keeping the former MVP, who’s expected to be a professional on the court, will still be the Nets’ best chance of possibly winning their first title.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra