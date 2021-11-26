"I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck" - Alleged eyewitness claims LeBron James' heckler made distasteful comments about his son, Bronny James

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James found himself in another strange incident Thursday night after collaborating with officials during a game at the Indiana Pacers to ask for the removal of two courtside fans. Another person claims to have been sitting nearby and heard what that couple said, and that person detailed the situation on YouTube.

After speaking with officials during a stoppage in play during overtime, NBA referees called for security, and a pair of spectators was ejected.

When asked about the situation in the postgame news conference, LeBron James declined to provide details about what happened to spark the removal. Nothing was thrown on the court, so many speculated if a comment made toward James, who appeared frustrated, sparked the ejection.

In a report today from the Instagram account NBA Buzz, a fan shared what he believed was said. Reportedly, the fans sitting courtside made distasteful comments about LeBron's son, Bronny James, according to Jonathan Davenport, who claimed to be near the situation and to have heard what was said, on YouTube.

"I was there...it was more than those two but they where the loudest. The girl said 'I hope Bronny dies in a car wreck'

Davenport said the couple was warned multiple times by the Indiana Pacers staff to "cool it," but the warnings didn't stop the fans from continuing to heckle James. The fans were eventually removed, and one made a mocking "crying" face as she left the court.

The report of what was allegedly said will draw disappointment from fans, as it's no surprise to see why LeBron James asked to have the spectators removed. There's always a fine line when it comes to fans voicing their opinions at games. The NBA gives ample notice that objectionable behavior can be grounds for ejection.

The Lakers rallied from a 12-point deficit to win 124-116. James, who had missed 10 games with injuries this season (and another with a suspension), finished with a season-high 39 points, five rebounds and six assists.

James was ejected from a 121-116 victory at Detroit after he bloodied Pistions center Isaiah Stewart's face while the two battled for position on a rebound Sunday. The NBA suspended James for one game, in the first suspension of his 19-season career, and Stewart two games for the incident. James missed Tuesday's nationally televised 106-100 loss at the New York Knicks.

Bronny James, 17, is James' eldest child. He is a junior and one of the nation's top basketball prospects at Sierra Canyon High in California.

