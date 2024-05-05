"I hope to come back": Russell Westbrook debunks reports of desiring a move elsewhere over diminished role with Clippers

Russell Westbrook made his intentions clear that he wants to return to the LA Clippers next season. Reports of the mercurial guard looking to take his talents elsewhere in the league did the round after the Clippers were eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

The 35-year-old hopes to come back to LA in the 2024-25 season and took to social media to debunk reports and speculation that he wouldn't return to the Clippers outfit over a reduced role with the team.

In a lengthy statement released on X, Westbrook said that he enjoyed his year and tried his best to bring the energy and spark to his teammates to complete their objective of winning the championship, which eventually didn't come to fruition.

"I hope to come back better, stronger, and remain eager to take on any role that continues to put us in the best position to win next season."

Russell Westbrook played less than 20 minutes in three of the Clippers' final four games against the Mavericks in their first-round playoff series. Per Bleacher Report, the former MVP averaged career lows in minutes (22.5), points (11.1) and assists (4.5) per game in 68 games this season.

NBA insiders say it was difficult for LA Clippers to convince Russell Westbrook to come off the bench

When Russell Westbrook accepted a bench role with the LA Clippers, reports milled that he made the move to accommodate plans to be easier, as the team has two ball-handlers in him and James Harden.

At the time, it was reported as a positive move that Westbrook had put a strong public face about. Earlier, it was reported by The Athletic's Sam Amick and Law Murray that the explosive guard had to be convinced to come off the bench, and that was "far more challenging behind the scenes."

After signing with the Clippers in February 2023, Westbrook started in 26 straight games and was a force in the playoffs as well in the absence of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

He inked a two-year, $7.9 million deal last summer and was looked at as the starting PG for the side. However, after they landed Harden, Westbrook had to come off the bench.

Russell Westbrook ended his regular season averaging 11.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. His playoff stats dipped considerably, as he averaged just 6.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists.

With the Clippers yet to make any moves in the offseason, there's nothing clear about who his teammates will be even if he wants to return to the Clippers.