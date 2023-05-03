"I hope I can inspire a lot of people"- Joel Embiid wants foreign players to come to NBA and dominate league

Joel Embiid was named the NBA MVP for the 2022-23 season. During an interview with the big man on NBA TV, Embiid was told that he's the fifth consecutive winner born outside the USA and asked what it meant for his home country.

Embiid said that his victory should be significant for his home country Cameroon. He pointed out that Africans don't get many opportunities like him, which means his fellow countrymen should take inspiration from what he has done.

He also dropped an inspirational message stating that people from his country can achieve anything - not just in basketball - as long as they put in the work.

"I just want people to believe that anything is possible," Embiid stated. "I hope I can inspire a lot of people to do the same thing, not just in basketball, but about anything you really do in life."

Looking at Joel Embiid's MVP season

Joel Embiid has proven his worthiness of becoming an NBA MVP. With every season, there are significant improvements in Embiid's game, which is why he has been an MVP candidate over the years.

No one can deny the dominance the Philadelphia 76ers superstar displayed during the 2022-23 season. Embiid averaged 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.0 steals in the regular season. His performances are a primary example of what efficient basketball looks like. While Embiid has carried the Sixers to secure the third seed in the East with his offensive prowess, he has also led by example on defense.

Some reckon Giannis Antetokounmpo or Nikola Jokic should have won the award over Embiid. Each man has his case, as both players carried their team to the top of their respective conference. However, individual performances also come into play when considering players for the MVP award.

Joel Embiid has undoubtedly displayed the most efficient and dominant performance by a player this season. That's is a big reason why he was named the most valuable player in the league.

