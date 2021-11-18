“I hope, I hope” - LeBron James drops a hint that he might be back in action for the LA Lakers-Boston Celtics showdown

LeBron James' absence due to injury has been a major factor in the Los Angeles Lakers' disastrous start to the season. LeBron has missed ten out of the 16 games that the Lakers have played.

It has led to a horrendous 8-8 record after yet another uninspiring loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. But the good news is LeBron, during a post-game comment, dropped hints that he might return during their next game against the Boston Celtics.

James has averaged 24.8 points, seven assists, 5.5 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 0.8 blocks in six games for the Lakers this season. However, his impact translates beyond the box score. He provides the Lakers with a calming presence and timely buckets, something that they could have used during the multiple leads they blew in his absence.

LeBron's return gives the Lakers a massive boost due to his elite playmaking skills and superior basketball IQ.

LeBron James, during a post-match comment to ESPN's Dave McMenamin, dropped hints about returning to the court in the next game. McMenamin reported:

'Asked LeBron James on his way out of the arena tonight if Friday in Boston indeed would be the day he returns to the lineup: “I hope, I hope,” he said.'

LeBron James' return couldn't have come at a better time for the Los Angeles Lakers. They will look to snap a two-game losing streak against a Boston Celtics team that will look to bounce back after a disappointing loss to the Atlanta Hawks.

Can LeBron James right the ship and win his fifth NBA championship with the Lakers this season?

The Los Angeles Lakers have looked nowhere near a championship team this season after a disastrous 8-8 start. The Lakers have had their worst defensive rating since head coach Frank Vogel took over, a steep drop from being a top-five team defensively.

Munch Sports @Munch_Sports This Lakers defense is letting Giannis EAT!!! This man is scoring 50 tonight!😤

This Lakers defense is letting Giannis EAT!!! This man is scoring 50 tonight!😤 https://t.co/lMR0nWT8OX

Unfortunately, the Lakers have had to deal with multiple injuries at different points in the season and aren't at their full strength at the moment. They have missed the services of key players such as LeBron James, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and Trevor Ariza at different points.

THT has returned and LeBron will be making his debut soon, with others expected to follow suit in December. Their returns could play a huge role in helping fix a leaky Lakers defense.

LeBron is one of the smartest players the game has ever seen. He will have a huge task on his hand to figure things out and get the Lakers rolling prior to the post-season. But if history has taught us one thing, it is to never count LeBron James out. The King will be back and so will the Lakers - it's a matter of when and not if.

