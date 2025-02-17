"I hope I'm the next": Giannis Antetokounmpo makes feelings known on chasing LeBron James & Bronny-style legacy

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the basketball world watched LeBron James create more history this season. The four-time MVP fulfilled his dream of playing in the NBA with his eldest son, Bronny James. King James and the LA Lakers rookie became the first father-son duo to play in the same season in league history.

On Sunday, "The Greek Freak" had this to say when asked if he is looking to follow the path blazed by James:

“I hope because I like to speak things into existence. I hope I’m the next [one]. But, man. My son, my oldest son, is five. 13 [years]? I don’t know if I got that in me, man. 13 more years? I’ll be like 25 seasons. Hey, you never know.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo turned 30 on Dec. 6. Liam, whose fifth birthday was on Feb. 10, 2025, can get into the NBA at 18. The two-time MVP roughly needs 13 more years to wait for his eldest son to become a pro and would be 43 years old when that happens.

Antetokounmpo added that if he wants to prolong his career, he will have to play a much-reduced role on the team he plays for. He mentioned Taj Gibson and Udonis Haslem, veterans who hardly played but whose presences were crucial for leadership and chemistry. Only time will tell if the nine-time All-Star and his son can replicate what LeBron James and Bronny James accomplished.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been nearly as durable as LeBron James in their first 11 seasons in the NBA

Durability will be key for Giannis Antetokounmpo to follow in the historical footsteps of LeBron James. Over the past 11 years, the two-time MVP has played in 792 out of 902 regular season games. He averaged 23.4 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 blocks and 1.1 steals per game during that stretch.

Meanwhile, James saw action in 842 games in 11 seasons and averaged 27.5 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 6.9 APG and 1.7 SPG. The former high school phenom turned 40 in December but remains one of the best in the NBA.

This season, Antetokounmpo has played in 41 games, while the LA Lakers superstar, a decade older, has been available in 48 games. A calf injury forced the Greek international to sit out the last three games.

If Giannis Antetokounmpo’s body lasts for 13 more seasons, perhaps he can follow LeBron James into the history books.

