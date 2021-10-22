“I hope that motherf**ker knows my daughter’s birthday is tomorrow” - Jimmy Butler asks Kyle Lowry for a $100k gift

The recently concluded offseason created some serious buzz around the NBA. The Miami Heat hit the ground running with an impressive win over the Milwaukee Bucks last night. The hope is that the Heat are going to become one of the toughest teams in the Eastern Conference this year, after the acquisition of veteran star point guard Kyle Lowry.

The team is expected to have a roster full of plenty of competitive personalities. But there's also plenty of characters on this roster that are starting to build some hilarious relationships. It seems as if teammates Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry have already started to build a bit of a bond, as chemistry is always crucial for an upcoming NBA season. Butler has a history of always being a popular presence in the media with his antics. After a dominant win against the defending champions on opening night, Butler felt good while talking to the media. He went on to talk about how his daughter's birthday is tomorrow and he wants to make sure that his teammate Kyle Lowry doesn't bring any cheap gifts.

“I hope that motherf***** knows my daughter’s birthday is tomorrow. And she needs a really expensive gift. $100,000 Kyle, I ain’t f****** around.”

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA "I want a really expensive gift. $100K plus, Kyle. ... She needs that."It's Jimmy Butler's daughter's birthday and Kyle Lowry better not forget 😂 "I want a really expensive gift. $100K plus, Kyle. ... She needs that."It's Jimmy Butler's daughter's birthday and Kyle Lowry better not forget 😂 https://t.co/UgUDpUzxJE

The Kyle Lowry and Jimmy Butler brotherhood

Also Read

The bond between Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry didn't just start during training camp, it has been something that has been developing over the years. Butler has stated in the past that he considers Lowry to be one of his best friends. In April, Butler announced that he had asked Lowry to be the godfather of his daughter. So the relationship has become something that is only going to continue to motivate the two teammates throughout the regular season.

The Miami Heat made some noise in the offseason when they went out and made a sign-and-trade for former Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry. It was a big move as Lowry brings the type of chemistry and leadership the Heat need to take the next step. The front office also brought in a number of veterans, including PJ Tucker and Markieff Morris. Throughout the preseason and training camp, it has appeared that there are a number of relationships building with teammates on this roster. It's something that is critical if a team wants to have success over the grind of an entire NBA season. Clearly, Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry will be excited to continue to use their friendship on the court as teammates for the first time.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar