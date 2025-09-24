  • home icon
"I hope it never happens" - Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at potential Bucks trade down the line dubbing it as business decision

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 24, 2025 01:29 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Indiana Pacers at Milwaukee Bucks - Source: Imagn
Giannis Antetokounmpo hints at a potential Bucks trade (Image Source: IMAGN)

During the offseason, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was surrounded by trade rumors. Following the Bucks' third consecutive season of losing in the first round, the rumor began. Experts started to speculate about the future of Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee, given the lack of success since winning the NBA title in 2021.

Fortunately for the Bucks, the Greek Freak has no plans of leaving the organization that drafted him. The trade rumors died down when the front office re-signed his older brother, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, to a one-year, $2.9 million contract. However, that doesn't mean that the rumors are over.

There are still a few conversations among insiders about a potential trade centered around the Greek star. In a recent exclusive interview with Sport24, the nine-time All-Star gave his honest thoughts on the idea of being traded.

“Look, I hope it never happens, but I’m expecting it too. Just because you’ve given a lot to the team doesn’t mean the team won’t do what’s best for itself,” the one-time champion said.

“It’s not always the same owners. And when I say owners— the team presidents now — they’re not the same as when we won the championship. It’s someone else.”
But Antetokounmpo explained that he can't be comfortable with not being traded even though he's established himself as one of the best players in the league. It was proven last season that even a star player like him can be traded.

During the 2024-25 season, the Dallas Mavericks traded away their franchise star, Luka Doncic, to the LA Lakers. Doncic is an MVP-caliber player, and many thought that the Mavericks would want to keep him for the rest of his career. However, the Slovenian sensation was no longer a part of the Dallas team's plans.

If Doncic can get traded, Giannis Antetokounmpo believes a similar thing can happen to him as well.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is willing to be a "creator" for the Bucks

Heading into the new season, the Bucks want to focus the team building on Giannis Antetokounmpo. During the offseason, that's what they did when they decided to waive his co-star Damian Lillard. Instead of getting another star player, Milwaukee surrounded him with what they believe are productive role players.

For the next season, there's a chance that Antetokounmpo could be the "creator" for the team. And he's ready to step up.

“To get the best out of the team and to get the best out of me, I have to be a creator,” Antetokounmpo said (01:02:31). “I have to feel like I can create... Not just be a play finisher. Not just go score 30. Get the ball in the pick-and-roll, get the ball in the post and score it.”
There could be a new version of Giannis Antetokounmpo next season, as they continue their bid to contend for the championship.

Reign Amurao

Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline. 

From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.

Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.

Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films.

Edited by Reign Amurao
