“I hope that they are now OK being the road team” – Monica McNutt jokes about Brooklyn Nets not having home-court advantage in the playoffs because of Kyrie Irving

With the Brooklyn Nets recalling Kyrie Irving to the fold, he is expected to return Jan. 5 at the Indianapolis Pacers. The 29-year old is back after being in the NBA's health and safety protocols two weeks ago. In the preseason Brooklyn decided against using a part-time Irving, but the franchise reversed that decision earlier in December.

At a news conference, Irving shared the joy of being back on the team. The unvaccinated Irving will be limited to road games this season because of vaccine mandates in New York City, San Francisco and Toronto. Nevertheless, Irving said he was grateful to his teammates and the franchise for welcoming him back.

"I'm incredibly grateful just to be back in the building, welcomed back with open arms by my teammates and the entire organization," Irving said. "Not gonna lie, it's been relatively tough to watch from the sidelines. But if I get the opportunity to get on the court to play with some of my teammates, you know, even if it's just on the road for away games.

"I'm just grateful for the opportunity."

Irving also said that while he was aware of the consequences of his actions and understood the Nets' decision not to play him, he wasn't prepared for it all.

"I understood their choice to say if you're not gonna be fully vaccinated then you can't be a full participant," Irving said. "I knew the consequences. I wasn't prepared but by the stretch of imagination coming into the season.

"I had my thought process on being a full-time teammate and just going out to have fun and provide a great brand of basketball out there, but unfortunately it didn't happen like that. Things happen for a reason, and now we're here and I'm just grateful for this."

On ESPN's "First Take," analyst Monica McNutt, who criticized the Nets backtracking, teased that she hopes the Nets are OK being the road team in all playoff series in order to accommodate Irving.

"Well, I hope that they're now OK being the road team in all the series, so that they can get the most out of Kyrie," McNutt said. "So that he can play on the road in all the decisive games on the road."

Kyrie Irving limited to road games for the Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets during a preseason game against the LA Lakers on Oct. 3, 2021, in Los Angeles, California.

Time will tell if having the seven-time All-Star only for road games is better than not having him at all.

Also Read Article Continues below

With the Nets on the road to take on the Indianapolis Pacers in their first away game of the new year, Kyrie Irving will have his first chance to play. This might be the first game for the 2012 Rookie of the Year this season, but a lot will be expected of him as he can help take some of the load off Kevin Durant.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein