“I could have a huge part with Nike” – Kevin Durant reflects on signing biggest endorsement contract of his career

Kevin Durant is one of the best stars in the league today and has made a name for himself, which includes his solidified place in Nike. Durant recently signed a lifetime contract with Nike, making him one of the most well-trusted partners by the famed shoe company.
It was reported earlier that Durant inked a lifetime deal with Nike, making them partners for life. With that said, he shared that is has been his goal to be signed by the company since he was a kid. Dreams do come true, as not only did he get just any deal with Nike, but was given a lifetime deal with tons of signature shoes.
The 13-time All-Star looked back and shared his journey with the company.
"It means a lot. It's a dream come true. It's something that I've been working towards since I was a kid and having the partnership with Nike. Being in that company is a blessing." Durant said.
"I did, to be honest. I did think that. If I stayed focused and stay locked in to what I know I can do, I can do some big things and I could have a huge part in Nike. It's just a matter of staying focused and having that endurance, keep getting up and doing this night and day. So, yeah I had confidence that I can do so."
KD signed with Nike back in 2007, when he was a rookie for the Seattle Supersonics. Since then, the two entities have paired up, which all culminated with the two having a lifetime deal years later. He joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan as the only two stars to have this kind of deal.
You might also be interested in reading this: Kevin Durant hesitates to address Kyrie Irving & James Harden trade: "You got to ask them, to be honest"
Kevin Durant has high praise for Michael Porter Jr ahead of their playoff matchup
The Phoenix Suns will take on the Denver Nuggets on a seven-game series in the semi-finals of the Western Conference. With that said, Kevin Durant has high praise for Michael Porter Jr. ahead of their bout tomorrow night.
"I always was high on Michael. I feel like in high school, he was looked at as the best player in the country. I think his injury is the reason he's dropped so low. They were lucky enough to grab him." Durant said.
"He always had that potential to be a great player. He got healthy now, he got the opportunity to play with a team that's playing for something, playing meaningful basketball every year. You got a Hall of Famer as well that makes the game easier for you. Sky's the limit for him, still young in the game. Still athletic after his surgeries... he's an x-factor for them."
Also read: Kevin Durant on his retirement: "A title is incredible, but what it's going to mean to me as an individual?”