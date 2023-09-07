"I did it because I love LeBron" - Team USA reporter reveals quirky encounter with woman disclosing why she booed Dillon Brooks

Canada secured its spot in the FIBA World Cup 2023 semifinals after defeating Slovenia 100-89 with contributions from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Dillon Brooks and RJ Barrett.

However, Dillon Brooks was in the limelight yesterday after he received a disqualifying foul for unsportsmanlike conduct when he taunted one of the Slovenian players.

This isn't the first time Brooks has gotten himself into trouble, as it's all too familiar ground, even when he was playing in the NBA. He received numerous comments and criticisms from fans and the media last season for his antics on and off the court.

Interestingly, The Associated Press' Tim Reynolds recently mentioned on X (formerly Twitter) an encounter he had at a coffee shop relating to the former Memphis Grizzlies wing.

Reynolds said a woman approached him at Team USA practice and, after realizing he was a reporter, told him that she had booed Brooks because she loved LeBron James.

"And I did it because I love LeBron," the woman told Reynolds and walked away.

Much of the feud between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks happened during the first-round playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, compared to how Brooks handled the trash-talking while backing it up with his play last season, he seems to be performing much better in this year's Basketball World Cup.

The feud between LeBron James and Dillon Brooks

Following the Memphis Grizzlies' Game 2 103-93 win over the Los Angeles Lakers, Brooks aimed some interesting comments toward LeBron James, per a Fox Sports article on April 20.

"I don't care. He's old," Brooks said. "He wanted to say something after I got my fourth foul, he should have been saying that earlier on. I poke bears. I don't respect anyone until they come and give me 40."

The trash-talking didn't go so well for Brooks and the Grizzlies, as the Lakers went on to win two straight games to put them up 3-1 in the series. By Game 6 of the series, LeBron James and the Lakers handled their business and eliminated the Grizzlies.

It also didn't do Brooks any favors when he struggled throughout the series, as James dominated despite being 38.

After getting eliminated, Dillon Brooks talked about not having any regrets for the previous comments he made towards the 19-time All-Star, as per an ESPN article.

"No, that's who I am," Brooks said. "I don't regret it. I'm a competitor. I compete."

LeBron James himself even went on X to subtly talk about the feud with Brooks as the Lakers went on to advance in the semifinal round of the 2023 playoffs.

Meanwhile, Brooks has a chance for a fresh start in the upcoming 2023-24 regular season with the Houston Rockets.