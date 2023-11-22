"I have no idea": Stephen A. Smith baffled by idea of watching sports during intimacy

In recent episodes of Stephen A. Smith's "The Stephen A. Smith Show," he has been interacting with fans from social media by answering some of the queries they post online.

Interestingly, X user @fakembappe10 asked the ESPN journalist "What's the best sport to watch while you're having intercourse?" That left Smith baffled by the thought of watching sports entertainment during intimacy.

"I have no idea," Smith said, "because I don't watch sports while I'm having intercourse. If you're doing it, you're not excited with the woman or whoever else you're with. That's a personal problem you're not gonna bring to 'The Stephen A. Smith Show.' I wish you a better sex life, sincerely."

From Smith's point of view, watching sports and being intimate with someone is not a good mixture, as both serve different purposes. He also mentioned that this kind of query is more of a "personal problem" from the fan, which won't be brought into the show.

Considering the intimacy-related questions the NBA Insider has answered in recent episodes of the show, his answer comes off differently compared to previous ones.

That's because his response shows his level of respect and appreciation for sports, despite the possible involvement of intimacy.

Stephen A. Smith chooses sex over New York Knicks winning the championship

Besides being famous for his sports takes on ESPN's "First Take," Stephen A. Smith is also known as a massive New York Knicks fan.

However, in Thursday's episode of "The Stephen A. Smith Show," he was asked by Ballsack Sports if he was willing to not have sex for a year if it would guarantee a championship for the Knicks.

Interestingly, he didn't go with his Knicks in response.

"Nah," Smith said. "I want the Knicks to win so bad. I have suffered for decades. Ladies and gentlemen, I am 56 years old. The last time the Knicks won the championship, I was five. I deserve better. I go to church. When you ask that question, to me, you're alluding to one of the most blasphemous words in history."

"I can't function like that," Smith added. "That's going too far. Monogamy, no problem. Celibacy, that's another matter. And to know thar you're asking me to do it for the New York Knicks, essentially you're asking me to do it for James Dolan, that ain't happening."

Smith has always wanted to see the Knicks win a championship, as he was only a kid the last time New York won an NBA ring. When it comes to the proposition of letting go of sex for a year, that's when he draws the line for the Knicks.