"I am not interested in that at all" - Damian Lillard dismisses 'Freak Time' moniker with cold response

When Damian Lillard surprisingly got traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, NBA fans quickly began working on a name for the new duo. While something has managed to stick, the All-Star guard does not plan on embracing his new nickname.

The end result of this name hunt was combining the nicknames of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. Instead of "Dame Time" and "The Greek Freak," they are now being called "Freak Time." Most fans and analysts have gotten a huge kick out of the name, but the same can't be said for Lillard.

Lillard was recently a guest on the "#ThisLeague" podcast, where he was asked his thoughts about the Freak Time name. The Milwaukee Bucks' newest star made it clear it's something he does not plan on embracing going forward.

"I'm not invested in that at all," Lillard said. "Everybody doing all this talking I'm just trying to play. I'll leave that to everybody else."

Damian Lillard going through growing pains with new team

Damian Lillard is keeping the focus on his play, and rightfully so. The star guard has a minimal amount of time to get acclimated with his new team before the season is officially underway.

Since being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, Lillard has appeared in two preseason games. Based on his performances, it's clear he's still trying to find his groove with his new teammates.

In his debut, Lillard put together a solid outing against the LA Lakers. He played 22 minutes and finished with a stat line of 14 points, three assists and four steals.

Lillard suited up again for Bucks on Tuesday night against the OKC Thunder and had a night he'd rather forget. He shot 2-for-11 from the floor (0-for-5 from three) and finished the game with just five points. OKC ended up routing the Bucks by night in a 124-101 victory.

Following the trade, the Bucks immediately became one of the top title favorites for this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lillard are two of the top stars in the game today, and make a fearsome duo. However, just like every star duo or trio in the past, they're going to have their growing pains.

Star talent typically always finds a way to make it work, so Lillard's up-and-down play should be far from concerning. Milwaukee has one more preseason game to get reps in before they open the regular season against Joel Embiid and the Philadlephia 76ers.