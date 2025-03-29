"I was a jack of all trades"- 2× NBA champ reveals his one underrated aspect of his game that defined his Knicks legacy

On Saturday, two-time NBA champion and New York Knicks legend Walt Clyde Frazier celebrated his 80th birthday. The Hall of Famer spent all but three years of his career with the Knicks, earning seven All-Star selections while posting an 18.9 point per game average and a 1.9 steal per game average in the second half of his career alone.

Ad

During an interview with New York Post Sports this week in honor of his 80th birthday, Frazier spoke about his career and the underrated aspect of his game that helped make him a Knicks legend.

In doing so, he notably took a hilarious jab at Knicks forward Josh Hart:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Most think of me defensively, you know, where I value myself [for] my versatility I was like [Josh] Hart, but I could score," Frazier said. "I was a jack of all trades, master of none when I first came in because I was a little discombobulated about when to pass, when to shoot, and once I got it all together I was one of the more versatile players to play the game."

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

As Frazier mentioned, many fans know him for his tenacious defense. However, through the first six years of Frazier's career, the league didn't record steals. Because of that, we may never truly have the analytics to show just how dominant Frazier was.

Despite that, during his career, Frazier still managed to rack up seven NBA All-Defensive first-team selections, indicating just how great of a defensive player he was during his era.

Ad

"I'm very optimistic," - Walt Frazier optimistic about the New York Knicks' chances of winning an NBA title this year

For New York Knicks fans, Walt Frazier's heyday and the two titles the team won in 1970 and 1973 feel like an eternity ago. Since then, the team has captured just two conference titles as a third banner has remained elusive.

Ad

With a spot in the playoffs already clinched, coach Tom Thibodeau's squad has just nine games left. The way Frazier sees things, there are plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the team's chances of winning a third NBA title.

On Tuesday, Frazier appeared on FanDuel's "Run It Back NBA Tip-Off" show prior to the Knicks' home game against the Dallas Mavericks, where he spoke about the team's championship odds:

"I always say if we can stay healthy, I like our chances against anybody," Frazier said. "Overall, I'm very optimistic and hopefully the Knicks can get back to our former brand."

Ad

The team is dealing with an ankle injury to Jalen Brunson, which has kept the star guard out for the past three weeks.

With a spot in the playoffs locked up, the team seems to be in no rush to risk bringing Brunson back too early. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Brunson will return before the end of the regular season to get his legs back under him before the playoffs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback