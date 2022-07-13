"I didn't join a 73-9 team today," "I didn't request a trade from my team having a 4-year contract" - Fans ruthlessly criticize Kevin Durant on Twitter for asking how others added to their legacy

Talk of Kevin Durant's legacy has become more commonplace since his request to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. However, a tweet from Durant earlier in the day regarding the legacy of others received some hilarious responses.

Durant is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever to play the game. With several achievements throughout an illustrious career, Durant has established himself in the history books.

Durant's reputation has taken a hit as of late. The superstar left the Golden State Warriors to build a legacy with the Nets. So far, he hasn't been able to succeed in the postseason. Durant has been subject to several criticisms about his legacy.

After prolonged inactivity, Durant returned to social media with a question. He tweeted:

"Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do?"

While the question itself was cryptic, fans didn't hesitate to respond to it. Here are some of the best Twitter responses:

DurantMuse @durantmuse @KDTrey5 Yes Kevin I played some ball, and defended u on twitter @KDTrey5 Yes Kevin I played some ball, and defended u on twitter

Jeffrey @my_name_is_jeph @KDTrey5 went to work and did my job and talked to my girlfriend @KDTrey5 went to work and did my job and talked to my girlfriend

Dave Doc @DDoc42 this legacy is still in chapter 1!

twitter.com/ddoc42/status/… Dave Doc @DDoc42 The Ice Method DOES work when cleaning a nasty (this one was extra nasty) Garbage Disposal! The Ice Method DOES work when cleaning a nasty (this one was extra nasty) Garbage Disposal! https://t.co/7Ig4JRuJRu @KDTrey5 I taught people how to clean out their Garbage Disposals KD!this legacy is still in chapter 1! @KDTrey5 I taught people how to clean out their Garbage Disposals KD! 😤 this legacy is still in chapter 1!twitter.com/ddoc42/status/…

⁶ʟᴇʙʀᴏɴᴄʜɪᴛɪꜱ🌟 @RunItBron @KDTrey5 I did some research and found out you had no real rings LMAOOO @KDTrey5 I did some research and found out you had no real rings LMAOOO

x @ScottieDK95 @KDTrey5 Got my wallet stolen and my bank account drained. @KDTrey5 Got my wallet stolen and my bank account drained.

Three Year Letterman @3YearLetterman @KDTrey5 Made several useless players quit on the youth football team I coach @KDTrey5 Made several useless players quit on the youth football team I coach

Cameron Gray @Cameron_Gray @KDTrey5 Turned 51, had birthday fajitas, took a nap, and now I'm at work. Not a bad day. @KDTrey5 Turned 51, had birthday fajitas, took a nap, and now I'm at work. Not a bad day.

Mike Stephens @mikeystephens81 @KDTrey5 I made two really good sandwiches and ate them all by myself @KDTrey5 I made two really good sandwiches and ate them all by myself

cjay 🎲 @TrilIadelph @KDTrey5 Yeah. I worked hard and stayed loyal to my company. Something you’re not familiar with @KDTrey5 Yeah. I worked hard and stayed loyal to my company. Something you’re not familiar with

Chris Carlin @ChrisCarlin



Sorry. Couldn’t resist. @KDTrey5 Well, I just signed a new contract with my job, and I haven’t asked to be traded yet. Think I’ll tough it out here.Sorry. Couldn’t resist. @KDTrey5 Well, I just signed a new contract with my job, and I haven’t asked to be traded yet. Think I’ll tough it out here. Sorry. Couldn’t resist.

With Durant's legacy under fire, fans offered no respite, ridiculing the superstar on Twitter. While the star responded to a few comments, most were left hanging.

As trade negotiations for Durant hit a snag, the superstar remains in Brooklyn.

Kevin Durant garners some attention from the Miami Heat

Kevin Durant in action against the Miami Heat

Kevin Durant expressed his desire to be traded to the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat. While moving to another top team could significantly damage his legacy, Durant might not be concerned about it.

While his preferred destination is something worth considering, the Nets haven't been able to close a deal. This is primarily due to Durant's trade value.

Brooklyn has a steep asking price for Durant. As more teams pull out of negotiations, the Nets haven't received the traction they wanted.

While the Miami Heat remain on the radar, as per Adrian Wojnarowski, a two-team deal seems unrealistic. The Heat lack of assets required to acquire Durant.

Evan Sidery @esidery



- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant

- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal

- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations Notable Kevin Durant update from @wojespn - Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations Notable Kevin Durant update from @wojespn:- Heat are "most determined" to land Kevin Durant- Heat, Suns will "need some help" from other teams to help facilitate Durant deal- No progress with Raptors for Durant because Scottie Barnes is a "non-starter" in trade negotiations https://t.co/OJ8LlDRNYx

To facilitate the trade, Wojnarowski hinted at the potential involvement of three or four teams. While this remains speculation, the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz are possible partners for the deal.

