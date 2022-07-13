"I didn't join a 73-9 team today," "I didn't request a trade from my team having a 4-year contract" - Fans ruthlessly criticize Kevin Durant on Twitter for asking how others added to their legacy

Talk of Kevin Durant's legacy has become more commonplace since his request to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets. However, a tweet from Durant earlier in the day regarding the legacy of others received some hilarious responses.
Durant is undoubtedly one of the greatest ever to play the game. With several achievements throughout an illustrious career, Durant has established himself in the history books.
Durant's reputation has taken a hit as of late. The superstar left the Golden State Warriors to build a legacy with the Nets. So far, he hasn't been able to succeed in the postseason. Durant has been subject to several criticisms about his legacy.
After prolonged inactivity, Durant returned to social media with a question. He tweeted:
"Did u add to your legacy today? If so, what did u do?"
While the question itself was cryptic, fans didn't hesitate to respond to it. Here are some of the best Twitter responses:
With Durant's legacy under fire, fans offered no respite, ridiculing the superstar on Twitter. While the star responded to a few comments, most were left hanging.
As trade negotiations for Durant hit a snag, the superstar remains in Brooklyn.
Kevin Durant garners some attention from the Miami Heat
Kevin Durant expressed his desire to be traded to the Phoenix Suns or the Miami Heat. While moving to another top team could significantly damage his legacy, Durant might not be concerned about it.
While his preferred destination is something worth considering, the Nets haven't been able to close a deal. This is primarily due to Durant's trade value.
Brooklyn has a steep asking price for Durant. As more teams pull out of negotiations, the Nets haven't received the traction they wanted.
While the Miami Heat remain on the radar, as per Adrian Wojnarowski, a two-team deal seems unrealistic. The Heat lack of assets required to acquire Durant.
To facilitate the trade, Wojnarowski hinted at the potential involvement of three or four teams. While this remains speculation, the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz are possible partners for the deal.