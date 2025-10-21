“I just don’t have enough belief in the Clippers” - Ex-NBA champ predicts non-playoff season by Kawhi Leonard & Co. due to on and off-court reasons

After winning 50 games last season and pushing the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, the LA Clippers retooled the roster around Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers added veteran stars Brook Lopez, John Collins, Bradley Beal and Chris Paul. Some insiders see Leonard and Co. challenging for a guaranteed playoff spot.

CBS analyst Avery Johnson, who won a championship with the San Antonio Spurs in 1999, disagrees. Here’s what he had to say when asked to predict how coach Ty Lue’s team would fare in the 2025-26 season:

“I just don’t have enough belief in the Clippers right now that they’re gonna be a team that’s gonna make it to the playoffs this year for reasons on and off the court.”

The NBA is investigating Steve Ballmer and his franchise’s alleged deals with Aspiration, a now-defunct former team sponsor. Sports journalist Pablo Torre accused the billionaire and his team in September of circumventing the salary cap to keep Leonard. Many are speculating that the league’s potential punishment could cut short LA's lofty expectations.

Johnson also expressed doubt about Kawhi Leonard’s ability to stay healthy. Too often in the past, Leonard’s injuries derailed the Clippers’ championship hopes. Before the seven-game loss to the Denver Nuggets this year, Leonard had not played a full playoff series since 2021.

Avery Johnson isn’t too high on aging reinforcement to Kawhi Leonard’s supporting cast

Avery Johnson has questions about the reliability of the players the Clippers added to Kawhi Leonard’s supporting cast.

“They’re getting most of these guys when they’re not in their prime.”

Chris Paul (40) and Brook Lopez (37) have lost a step or two. Bradley Beal has dealt with injuries over the past four seasons. Beal also saw his form and production drop in two seasons with the Phoenix Suns. The 27-year-old Collins played only 40 games last season. When healthy, he offers arguably the most upside among the Clippers’ new signings.

Johnson also noted that there are up-and-coming teams that could play better than the injury-prone Kawhi Leonard and Co. The former Dallas Mavericks coach particularly noted the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans as potentially playoff-caliber teams.

Leonard and his teammates look ready to make noise in the playoffs. Only time will tell if Johnson’s predictions will come true, especially if the team can’t shake off the injury bug.

