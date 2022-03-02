“I just don’t understand the disrespect from these old heads” - Jason McIntrye questions Charles Oakley’s comments on Giannis, says Giannis would wreck the ‘80’s & 90’s’ NBA

Former New York Knicks enforcer Charles Oakley and his criticism of reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo have not been well received by the folks in the media.

Responding to this, Fox Sports' morning show Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, sports media personality Jason McIntyre lambasted Oakley's comments on Giannis. McIntyre said:

"The reality is Charles Oakley wouldn't even be in the NBA today if he came out of college and tried to make it to the league. Giannis would absolutely wrecked the 80s and 90s NBA. The game of basketball today is far better, far more talented and loaded than it was in the 80s and the 90s. And I don't understand the disrespect from these old heads from the 80s and 90s bashing today's players and it is getting old."

The former Knicks talisman spoke about how Giannis wouldn't have excelled in the NBA if he had played in 90s because of the physical demands of the league back then.

Frankly, Giannis Antetokounmpo is 6 feet 11 inches and weighs 242 lbs of pure muscle. He has reportedly added 52lbs of muscle since entering the league and that is very evident in his physique. To say that someone of the physical stature of the Milwaukee Bucks superstar would have struggled in the 90s is a bit unsubstantiated to say the least.

Charles Oakley and other legends criticising today’s NBA

A recurring theme in the NBA for former players and legends of the game, calling the modern day game and players soft. They constantly point out the lack of aggression and assertiveness prevalent in the modern day game and some of it is warranted, while some of it seems like a bit of a pile-on from these former players.

There have been rule changes in the NBA that have made the game a bit easier for the offensive players and harder for the defensive-minded players. The likes of Charles Oakley, Charles Barkley, and others have constantly cribbed about this and seem to mistake aggressiveness for fighting in games.

The evolution of sports science and the mentality of players also has a lot to do with the players of the past thinking that modern day players don't have the wherewithal. Modern day players engage in mind games and the fights are more often than not in the head.

Either way, players from the past have been critical of the modern day game and the players. They seem to be irked by the way the game is progressing with a lot of emphasis on the three-point shot rather than attacking the basket and the physicality that goes with it.

