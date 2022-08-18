"I was just feeling amped being back on that stage" - Steph Curry explains his popular "Night Night" celebration, mentions he was just in conversation with himself when it happened

Steph Curry created the "Night Night" celebration during the Golden State Warriors' championship run last season. The celebration has taken over the sports world, but how did Curry come up with it?

In an interview with Nick DePaula of Boardroom, the four-time NBA champ explained that it came from the excitement in being back in the playoffs. After missing the postseason in 2020 and 2021, the Warriors took on the Denver Nuggets in the first round.

Curry first used the celebration in Game 3 against the Nuggets. He hit a layup to give the Warriors a five-point lead with under a minute left. He told DePaula that he was just having a conversation with himself when he decided to put the Nuggets to sleep.

"The first time I did it was Game 3, in Denver," Curry said. "It happened quick, and it was one of those situations where you were back in the playoff vibe. We had missed it for two years. I was just feeling amped being back on that stage."

He continued:

"Down the stretch in the fourth quarter, we got a stop, and I was just talking to myself, 'Put 'em to sleep. Put 'em to sleep.' That was the conversation I was having with myself. Not with anyone else on the team or anyone else in the arena."

Curry reprised the celebration again in Game 5 against the Nuggets. He also did it against the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks and Boston Celtics, but which is his favorite? The one against the Celtics in Boston, clinching his fourth championship and first NBA Finals MVP trophy.

"It felt the best. The way that game went, it was an emotional rollercoaster," Steph Curry said. "They came out just hitting every shot, and they were up double digits in the first four minutes. We slowly just crept back and then went on that 21-nothing run. When we came out in the third quarter, everyone was feeling it. Let’s just step on their throats, right now."

What's next for Steph Curry and Warriors?

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors won their fourth title since 2015.

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are set to defend their championship in the upcoming season. The Warriors lost several key players, including Gary Payton II and Otto Porter Jr. in free agency. However, they replaced them with Donte DiVincenzo and JaMychal Green, respectively.

Another problem for the Warriors next season is the looming extensions of Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins. Green has a player option for the 2023-24 season, while Thompson has two years left in his deal.

Poole is set to become a restricted free agent if he doesn't sign an extension this season. Meanwhile, Wiggins has a year left on his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent next summer.

Warriors owner Joe Lacob may have to spend a lot of money to keep all four players. There's also the risk of losing a core member of their "Big 3" or a young player who could be key for their future.

