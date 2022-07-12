"I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't be thinking about no other team" - Ja Morant on Warriors players taking shots at Grizzlies, reveals what he told Steph Curry and Co. after elimination

Steph Curry and Ja Morant are two of the best players in the NBA. Curry is coming off his fourth championship win while Morant had a super season. The Memphis Grizzlies superstar revealed in an interview his thoughts on the Golden State Warriors taking shots at his teammates.

Morant recently sat down with Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks for an interview. The two discussed a variety of things, including the Grizzlies' ongoing rivalry with the Warriors. The 22-year-old is not fond of Golden State players taking shots at the Grizzlies even after winning the title.

"I just felt like if I won a championship, I wouldn't think about no other team or what somebody said months ago," Morant said. "I'm going to be celebrating a championship. I'm going to be happy with my teammates. But, as you see, after they won the championship, everything was Grizzlies."

He continued:

"Playing 'Whoop That Trick' in their parade, showing it in the club, talking about Jaren, this and that. I mean, I feel like when you win, you can say anything, but I lost, and I'm going to still be jiving at the end of the day."

Klay Thompson pulled up receipts on Jaren Jackson Jr. after winning the 2022 NBA Finals. The Warriors and Grizzlies appear to be the next great rivalry in the West. Morant also had a Twitter exchange with Draymond Green, with both players wanting a Christmas matchup next season.

However, the history between the two teams did not start there or in their Western Conference semifinals matchup. The Grizzlies famously acquired Andre Iguodala in 2019, but he ended up not playing a game for them. The two teams also played each other in the 2021 play-in tournament, which Memphis won.

Ja Morant reveals what he told Steph Curry and Warriors after getting eliminated

Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors and Ja Morant of the Grizzlies

Ja Morant missed the final three games of the Memphis Grizzlies' matchup against the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals. Without Morant, the Grizzlies were eliminated in six games.

The reigning Most Improved Player also revealed to Taylor Rooks what he told Steph Curry and the rest of the Warriors. Surprisingly, Morant did not say anything to further the rivalry. He gave the Warriors their flowers for being a great team:

"Those guys can tell you even after we lost in the series," Morant said. "I told them, 'I feel like it's time for y'all to get another ring,' you know? Through Steph, Klay and Draymond as well. And then they said the same like, 'Y'all be back. We'll see y'all again; it'll be a lot of fun for years to come.'"

He continued:

"But we're all competitors at the end of the day; we're all battling in this league to be the best we can be and to win championships, and that's what comes with it."

