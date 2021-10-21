"I just hope I don't get emotional" - Derrick Favors talks about facing former team Utah Jazz, as OKC Thunder open their season away at the Vivint Smart Home Arena

Derrick Favors is one of the last remaining traditional bigs who does most of his work in the paint, making him an expendable commodity as the league treads towards bigs who can shoot from the perimeter. Favors in his prime was a dominant starting caliber forward or center and a good rim protector for an undersized big.

However, with the advent of the three-point revolution, forwards like Favors grew out of favor with teams in the league, pun intended. The 6'9' forward spent 10 seasons with the Utah Jazz and established an emotional connection with the fans and the organization with his hustle and grit.

The Jazz unfortunately had to trade Favors to the Oklahoma City Thunder as they felt his three-year, $29.2 million contract was a bit too much for their liking. They also outgrew the skillsets he brings to the table despite his long tenure with the organization. Favors will now return to face his former side as the Jazz take on the Thunder in their season opener.

Favors recently sat down with The Athletic's Tony Jones to talk about his emotional return to the Vivint Smart Home Arena to face his former team. When asked how he would approach the game due to his connection with the fans, city and the organization Favors said:

I’m going to try and treat it like it’s another game, but I know that it’s not another game. Honestly? I just hope I don’t get emotional.

On the night he returns to Vivint Smart Home Arena, Derrick Favors reflects on his time with the Utah Jazz, and what an organization and city has meant to him.

Derrick Favors will look to prove himself and show his old team what they were missing out on as he goes hard and looks to make the right plays from the jump.

Can Derrick Favors have a comeback season with OKC?

Derrick Favors goes up to grab a rebound

Derrick Favors will have the opportunity to show why he would be the ideal backup big for a team in playoff contention even if he is long past being a starting caliber center.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have gained a reputation as a catalyst for helping veterans get their careers back on track before moving on. Favors has the ideal chance to do just that as he is in line for a starting role on the young Thunder roster.

Derrick Favors can show up for OKC, using his experience, leadership skills and high-energy motor to help navigate OKC and its young core through a loaded Western Conference while impressing other playoff-bound teams with his play in the hopes of landing a bench role.

Favors can have a huge impact on young forwards such as Darius Bazley and Aleksej Pokuševski. He can be instrumental in teaching them a thing or two being the most experienced vet on the Thunder roster.

Thunder Nation @ThunderNationCP The Thunder's youngsters can certainly learn a thing or two from Derrick Favors 💯 The Thunder's youngsters can certainly learn a thing or two from Derrick Favors 💯 https://t.co/TX8zRmyOjy

