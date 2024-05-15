"I just laugh, that's all I can do": Anthony Edwards' hapless reaction to Nikola Jokic masterclass spells doom for Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards and Nikola Jokic were on opposite sides of the spectrum on offense in Game 5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves-Denver Nuggets series. The defending champs’ defense finally slowed “Ant-Man” who caused them headaches in the first four games. On Tuesday, the Nuggets shackled him to 18 points on 15 shots, including eight free-throw attempts.

Jokic, on the other hand, just could not be stopped by Minnesota’s vaunted defense. “The Joker” made reigning and four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert look inept. Denver’s franchise cornerstone scattered 40 points on 15-22 shooting and added 13 assists and seven rebounds to his night.

After the game, Anthony Edwards was asked about his reaction during the game when Nikola Jokic punished the Timberwolves:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I just laugh. That’s all I can do. I can’t be mad. … He’s the MVP. He’s the best player in the NBA. He showed it in the last three games. … He was special tonight. I have to give him his flowers. He was that guy.”

Expand Tweet

Karl-Anthony Towns, Jokic’s primary defender, was in foul trouble for nearly the entire game. When Gobert took over, it didn’t matter as the three-time MVP bludgeoned the Timberwolves defense by consistently making the right plays. When he wasn’t bullying opponents inside, he was making the right passes or giving the screens that gave his Denver teammates open looks.

Anthony Edwards tried to keep up but just didn’t have it on Tuesday night. He did get some rhythm late in the fourth quarter but by then, the Nuggets were too far ahead to catch up. “Ant-Man” was the man in the first two games of the series. Jokic has been the guy over the last three to give the defending champs a 3-2 series advantage.

Anthony Edwards’ Timberwolves are in a must-win situation against Nikola Jokic’s Nuggets

Behind Anthony Edwards, the Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the basketball world when they beat the Denver Nuggets on the road to open their semifinal series. When Minnesota blasted Nikola Jokic’s team 106-80 in Game 2, it looked like the champs’ reign was going to be over in about a week.

Jokic and Co., however, responded the way champs are supposed to. They gave the Timberwolves a taste of their own medicine by going 2-0 in Minnesota to tie the series. The Serbian and his teammates pulled away 112-97 in Game 5 to reach the hill. Denver could send Minnesota on vacation in back-to-back postseasons on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Anthony Edwards has to play much better for the Timberwolves to have a chance of extending the series. If he has another dud like in Game 5, Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will be closer to defending their championship.