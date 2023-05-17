“I just looked at him and smiled”- Anthony Davis was stunned when Nikola Jokic hit buzzer-beater

Nikola Jokic hit a miraculous buzzer-beater in the dying seconds of the third quarter during the Denver Nuggets' 132-126 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of the Conference Finals on Tuesday.

While the shot didn't ice the game, it certainly deflated the Los Angeles Lakers, who were looking to overcome a terribly slow start to the contest. After the game, superstar forward Anthony Davis shared his thoughts when he watched Jokic's shot fall.

“I just looked at him and just smiled,” Davis said. “There’s nothing else I could have done. 40 feet away from the basket, one dribble, kind of throws it up, and it goes in. So it was definitely one of them nights, but we’re encouraged about the second half of the game and things we can get better at and make some adjustments going into Game 2.”

The Lakers started the game with a smaller lineup than you would have expected and quickly found themselves getting overpowered by the Denver Nuggets. Of course, Nikola Jokic led the way for his team. He amassed 34 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists and two blocked shots, shooting the rock at a 70.6% clip and converting all three of his perimeter attempts.

With the win, the Nuggets have taken early control of their Western Conference Finals series against the Los Angeles Lakers, but things can change quickly as the series progresses.

Nikola Jokic discusses his buzzer-beating shot

During his own post-game press conference, Nikola Jokic was asked about his buzzer-beating three-point shot in the third quarter.

"Sometimes luck is on our side," Jokic humbly responded. "It's a crazy shot, of course. It's not something that I work on, but I'm glad it went in."

Nikola Jokic has continued to improve in the last few seasons. While his game is dependent on making incredible last-second shots, he's developing a highlight reel from doing so. Furthermore, Jokic's dominance across all three scoring levels is a legitimate reason for the Lakers to be concerned.

Nevertheless, the playoff battle between Jokic and Davis has already proven to be a delightful treat for NBA fans. As the series wears on, and both competitors find ways to give themselves an edge and up their performance level, that spectacle will only continue to get better.

The Los Angeles Lakers have two days to go back to the drawing board as they look to level the series it 1-1. Coach Darvin Ham will have some adjustments to make, as even a monster performance from Anthony Davis, where he scored 40 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, wasn't enough to secure a victory in Denver.

The Nuggets and Lakers will do battle in game two of their series on Thursday (May 18).

