  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Luka Doncic
  • "I just love him as my coach": Luka Doncic doesn't hide true feelings about JJ Redick signing Lakers' extension after one year

"I just love him as my coach": Luka Doncic doesn't hide true feelings about JJ Redick signing Lakers' extension after one year

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 30, 2025 06:05 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
"I just love him as my coach": Luka Doncic doesn't hide true feelings about JJ Redick signing Lakers' extension after one year. [photo: Imagn]

The LA Lakers signed superstar guard Luka Doncic and coach JJ Redick to extensions in the offseason. Doncic is under contract with the team until at least the 2027-28 season before getting a player option in the summer of 2028. Lakers GM Rob Pelinka also locked in Redick until the 2029-30 season.

Ad

Following the Lakers’ offseason moves, Doncic responded when asked what the extensions meant to team stability and his working relationship with Redick:

“The stability is amazing. It was great to work with JJ [Redick]. Hopefully, we can work through the end of my career. I just love him as my coach. … He will tell you if you did something wrong, you did something good. So, just the approach of the game with him it’s unbelievable. I’m very excited that he’s my coach.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

After trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic in February, the LA Lakers' biggest offseason task was to sign the Slovenian to an extension. Pelinka expressed confidence that he could ink the point guard to a long-term deal, but it wasn’t until Doncic committed to stay that the Lakers could breathe.

Once Doncic signed the three-year, $160.8 million extension in August, Pelinka did the same with JJ Redick, a former teammate of the franchise superstar. Doncic, who has expressed his admiration for Redick, will get to play for him for as long as he remains in Los Angeles.

Ad

JJ Redick looks to bring the best out of Luka Doncic

On Thursday, during the Lakers’ press conference, and on Sunday, for the team’s media day, JJ Redick stressed the importance of training camp. He said that having a month to prepare with Luka Doncic on the roster already was a huge difference.

In an interview with Spectrum SportsNet’s Allie Clifton, Redick shared one of his biggest goals for the season:

Ad
“I told [Doncic] in our first meeting. ‘I want the best version of you, and it's my job to bring that out.’ I think the best version of him is No. 1, someone who can impact the game at a high level on both ends. … And, outside of Xs and Os, to create an environment for him so that he can live in that tension between his joyful, playful nature and the absolute killer that he is.”

With LeBron James’ future in Hollywood in doubt, the Lakers are pinning their hopes on the Luka Doncic-JJ Redick tandem. The perennial MVP wants Redick to make him accountable, while the coach wants to bring out the best in Doncic. The NBA will get to know how this partnership impacts the league after a full training camp and preseason.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications