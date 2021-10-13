"I just really want to be respected" - Deandre Ayton says he's disappointed that the Phoenix Suns haven't reached a contract extension with him yet

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns are going through an internal conflict that may well determine the player's future in the NBA.

With Ayton eligible for a maximum rookie contract extension, the Phoenix Suns' owners and management have jeopardized further discussions. They have done so by claiming that the player should not compare and therefore seek the same contract as his fellow draft class players like Luka Doncic and Trae Young.

However, Ayton vehemently disagrees with this stand by the Valley of the Suns' front office. This whole clash is bound to cause a rift between the two parties involved if a solution is not reached before October 18th which is the deadline for rookie contract extensions for players entering their fourth year in the league.

Now Ayton has confessed his disappointment with the standoff. In an interview with Duane Rankin, he said the following:

"I love Phoenix, but I'm really disappointed we haven't really gotten a deal done yet. We were two wins away from winning a championship and I just really want to be respected, to be honest. To be respected like my peers are being respected by their teams."

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Deandre Ayton addresses contract talks, saying he's "disappointed" a deal hasn't gotten done and he wants to be respected like his peers as ESPN reported last week contract talks were stalled over getting rookie max extension. #Suns Deandre Ayton addresses contract talks, saying he's "disappointed" a deal hasn't gotten done and he wants to be respected like his peers as ESPN reported last week contract talks were stalled over getting rookie max extension. #Suns https://t.co/XVtj06fojN

Deandre Ayton and Mikal Bridges are eligible for maximum rookie contract extensions

Deandre Ayton is one of the best big men in the league and although he is not an exceptional scorer like Luka or Trae, he has his own value as a player. The 6'11" center is justified in his disappointment with the Phoenix Suns. Ayton has performed exceptionally well for his team but is being treated like a replacable asset.

buckets @buckets suns fans showing up to deandre ayton’s house after hearing the suns wont give him the max suns fans showing up to deandre ayton’s house after hearing the suns wont give him the max https://t.co/hZfRHXzTfS

The Phoenix Suns already have two players on maximum contract extensions - Devin Booker and Chris Paul. There are about four teams in the league with three players on maximum contract extensions. With Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton both eligible for extensions, the Suns management will need to make a quick call before things turn too sour.

Robert Sarver, owner of the Phoenix Suns, is notoriously tight with spending money on team building and retaining players. He has in the past lost made a few mistakes that have cost Phoenix some potential playoff bids.

The current Phoenix Suns squad was two games away from winning the championship last season and is arguably one of the best in the league. But Sarver's inability to satisfy Deandre Ayton may result in unpleasant consequences for the Valley of the Suns.

Ayton has averaged an impressive 16 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in his career. A dominant presence in the paint, Ayton is capable of bullying both opposing defenders and attackers. He also has the ability to guard some of the best players in the league.

The Phoenix Suns will likely irk one of their best assets in Ayton with their drawn-out indecisiveness.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra