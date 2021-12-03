“I just want to f**king win, you know? It burns in me” - Steve Kerr talks about his winning mentality as the Golden State Warriors make an incredible start to the NBA season

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr talks about his desire to always win and how it drives him and the team by extension.

In an exclusive interview with Sam Amick of The Athletic, Kerr shared his thoughts about his team's amazing run in the 2021-22 NBA season.

"It’s a great existence. When you’re winning in the NBA, it’s a wonderful existence. And when you’re losing, it’s — it’s misery."

Having acknowledged Steve Kerr’s three championship titles, Amick asked if he's ever given his coaching legacy a thought and how he's being perceived.

"I never lose any sleep over that. I count my blessings that I’ve been able to coach the players that I’ve coached and be in the organization that I’m in because I know how lucky I am. But part of what allowed me to stay in the NBA for 15 years as a player is that losing humiliates me, you know? My competitive desire drives me. But like a lot of players at this level, the fear of losing is an even bigger motivator."

Steve Kerr went on to add that all he wants to do is win and that some of his players also share the same drive.

"So even though I don’t stop and think about legacy or anything like that, I just want to fucking win, you know? It burns in me. I want to win so badly. It’s kind of how I’ve been since I was five years old, and Draymond’s the same way and Steph’s the same way and Klay’s the same way. And what I love is that collectively, we’re getting off the mat this year. And we’re saying, ‘All right, let’s get it. Let’s do it again."

Steve Kerr’s coaching career through a lens

Head coach Steve Kerr of the Golden State Warriors reacts after Draymond Green #23 was called with a technical foul by referee Brian Forte #45 during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center on November 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.

Steve Kerr started his NBA coaching career in 2014, becoming the head coach of the Golden State Warriors. He took over from Mark Jackson and hit the ground running, becoming the first coach to begin his coaching career with a 19-2 record. He also became the first rookie coach to win the first 21-of-23 games.

Kerr finished with a 67-15 record in his debut season as the Warriors became Western Conference champions and eventually won the NBA title. The Warriors recorded better stats in Steve Kerr’s second year with the franchise, and finished the season with an 89% win percentage. But fell short in the NBA Finals as they lost to LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

However, Steve Kerr’s amazing work with the Warriors saw him awarded the 2016 NBA Coach of the Year. He secured another championship title the following season (2017) and did so again in succession in the 2018 season. He was also named head coach of the Western Conference for the 2015 and 2017 NBA All-Star games.

Steve Kerr is the first coach to lead his team to 67 or more wins in three consecutive seasons in NBA history.

