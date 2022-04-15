“I just want to let you know, they wanted you in the trade” - Steph Curry recalls a conversation with Mark Jackson where the coach informed him of the Milwaukee Bucks’ plan to trade for him instead of Monta Ellis

Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry appeared on Draymond Green's podcast and disclosed a conversation he had with former head coach Mark Jackson.

Draymond Green asked if there was any truth to the rumors that Milwaukee wanted Curry instead of Monta Ellis. Curry was very careful with his words before revealing something many in the NBA suspected. Curry stated:

“Coach Jackson pulled me out of the locker room. He’s like, ‘Hey, yo. I just have to let you know, they wanted you in the trade. But for whatever reason like that’s part of the doctor, it didn’t go down like that cause I kind of stepped in too and said I’m gonna give you the keys that’s why I really believed in you. We just gonna get you healthy and that’s what the rest of the season is gonna be all about.’ His line was “don’t make me a liar.”

If not for a difference in medical opinion, Steph Curry might have revolutionized basketball in Wisconsin instead of sunny California.

Rumors were swirling during Monta Ellis' trade for Andrew Bogut in 2013 that instead of Ellis, the Milwaukee Bucks wanted the young, skinny and oft-injured shooter from Davidson.

Curry continued to explain what happened that fateful day, stating:

“And so trade happens and like, ‘Oh, by the way, that could have been you all at the same time.’ Crazy, crazy day, I’ll never forget that moment.”

In 2011, the three-time champion tore ligaments in his right ankle. The following season, he again sprained his ankle, which allowed him to play only 23 games.

As promising as the young shooter had played, his injuries caused many to worry. With limited athleticism and questionable durability, the Bucks wouldn’t dare replace the injury-prone Andrew Bogut with Curry.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Source: Warriors to trade Monta Ellis, Ekpe Udoh, Kwame Brown to Bucks for Andrew Bogut, Stephen Jackson. es.pn/xG0zU5 Source: Warriors to trade Monta Ellis, Ekpe Udoh, Kwame Brown to Bucks for Andrew Bogut, Stephen Jackson. es.pn/xG0zU5

Trading Ellis not only pushed Steph Curry’s confidence to the roof, but also opened a slot for Klay Thompson in the backcourt to showcase his skills. Instead of the undersized Ellis-Curry backcourt, the Warriors ended up with a healthy Curry forming a tag team with the six-foot-seven catch-and-shoot specialist.

Years after that trade, then Warriors General Manager Larry Riley explained that Curry's name was only a strategy to bring the Bucks to the negotiating table. And that it was really Monta Ellis who they were looking to move to shore up their frontcourt.

Club Shay Shay @ClubShayShay



"We really questioned the Monta Ellis trade. Who’s going to be our point guard? The little kid with the weak ankles? People was mad.” — Warriors fans were really mad when Steph Curry first came to Golden State"We really questioned the Monta Ellis trade. Who’s going to be our point guard? The little kid with the weak ankles? People was mad.” — @TooShort Warriors fans were really mad when Steph Curry first came to Golden State 😂"We really questioned the Monta Ellis trade. Who’s going to be our point guard? The little kid with the weak ankles? People was mad.” — @TooShort https://t.co/aHMVj4Cm2C

Looking back, Riley’s assertions seemed strange. Steph Curry was regularly benched in favor of Acie Law, especially in close games.

Ellis, on the other hand, was only 24 and already averaging 24.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.2 steals in the two years leading up to the trade.

Mark Jackson deserves some credit for believing in Steph Curry

Former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson was instrumentl in paving the way for Steph Curry to NBA stardom. [Photo: Bleacher Report]

Following the Monta Ellis trade, then Warriors head coach Mark Jackson could have looked for another option besides the skinny Steph Curry. Instead of doubting him, Jackson rolled the dice big-time on the future unanimous MVP and decisively won.

Finally healthy and taking the reins of the offense, Curry improved his scoring from 14.7 to 22.9 points per game the following season. He also added 4 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.6 steals.

Jackson’s unwavering belief in his new point guard helped push Curry on a road to superstardom that he would never relinquish.

Jackson has been criticized for his infamous words about his former player “ruining” the game. Years after saying those words, Draymond Green and Steph Curry would agree that their former coach meant it as a compliment.

Warriors on NBCS @NBCSWarriors



Watch these 12 shots from the two-time NBA MVP's career that ruined basketball 📽️

bit.ly/2VlU0FQ Mark Jackson on Steph Curry in 2015: "To a degree, he’s hurt the game."Watch these 12 shots from the two-time NBA MVP's career that ruined basketball 📽️ Mark Jackson on Steph Curry in 2015: "To a degree, he’s hurt the game." Watch these 12 shots from the two-time NBA MVP's career that ruined basketball 📽️ bit.ly/2VlU0FQ https://t.co/XWbbbyAiMK

The NBA and future players are simply trying to copy Curry’s unbelievable long-range shooting. Just because he looks more normal than most athletes doesn’t mean his otherworldly skills are easy to replicate.

When Mark Jackson declared that he had the best-shooting backcourt ever, people rolled their eyes. Time not only proved Jackson right, but he helped instill Curry’s unshakable belief in his shooting skills.

Edited by Adam Dickson