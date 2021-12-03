"I just wanted him to get it off" - Pascal Siakam opens up about Kawhi Leonard's iconic game-winner against the Philadelphia 76ers

Pascal Siakam was one of the players on the court when Kawhi Leonard hit the game-winner during the 2019 Conference Semifinals for the Toronto Raptors against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 27-year-old recently revealed he knew Kawhi would get the ball but was unsure if the former Spurs superstar would make the shot because both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons went at him.

However, Kawhi kept his cool and drained the shot but only after the ball bounced on the rim several times before going in and breaking the hearts of Philly fans.

Pascal Siakam was wide open when Kawhi received the ball. Just like every other fan, the star forward only had eyes for the ball, which cinematically hit the rim before going in. Speaking about the iconic game-winner, Pascal Siakam said on 'The Old Man and the Three' podcast:

"Okay I don't know what's going on, I know Kawhi's gonna shoot it, but it's looking like they both got him. It's Ben and it's Joe and obviously they have high hands and everything. So I'm thinking, like, how he's gonna get this off, I know he's gonna get it off. I dont know what to do like I was just literally watching, I felt like I was like a supporter to, I was on the side and just watching because I'm just there and waiting, I'm like, 'Okay what he's gonna do, is he gonna shoot it, is he gonna pass it ' what going on. It was crazy bro like for me I just wanted him to get it off that's my only things, how is he going to get it off? It looked impossible to be honest but he got it off."

ESPN @espn "GAME. SERIES. TORONTO HAS WON!"



One year ago, Kawhi Leonard made the game winner of a lifetime 😱 "GAME. SERIES. TORONTO HAS WON!"One year ago, Kawhi Leonard made the game winner of a lifetime 😱 https://t.co/2VWSofQK2R

Kawhi's game-winner proved to be one of the most important shots for the Toronto Raptors, as the team went on to win the 2019 NBA championship. Kawhi was terrific throughout the playoffs and averaged 30.5 PPG and 9.1 RPG on 49.0% shooting from the field. His scintillating performance there helped him win the Finals MVP award.

Can Pascal Siakam's return help the Toronto Raptors to a playoff run this season?

Washington Wizards v Toronto Raptors

Pascal Siakam was one of the key players for the Toronto Raptors in their 2019 championship run. He has grown from strength to strength and continues to be an asset to the organization. Last season, Siakam had a good outing. However, an injury towards the latter part of the campaign meant he had to rehab during the offseason.

With Toronto losing a leader in Kyle Lowry, the team will most definitely need players like Siakam and Fred VanVleet to guide them. They started the 2021-22 campaign well even without Pascal Siakam. However, with him back in the team, they are expected to make some noise in the league.

Raptors Nation @RaptorsNationCP Pascal Siakam has the ball on a string tonight! 🔥



Pascal Siakam has the ball on a string tonight! 🔥https://t.co/XDWgm0ZNp0

The Raptors hold a 10-13 record and sit at the 12th position in the Eastern Conference. With teams like the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers all showing signs of improvement, the journey to the playoffs is going to be tough for the Raptors.

However, if players like Pascal Siakam and VanVleet step up, then the Raptors can still make a run towards the postseason.

Edited by Parimal