"I just wanted to be like Allen Iverson" - Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals he started playing basketball because of 'The Answer'

Giannis Antetokounmpo revealed that Allen Iverson inspired him to become a basketball player during the 2022 NBA All-Star weekend.

The Milwaukee Bucks star grabbed the opportunity to talk to his childhood hero after the 75th Anniversary team introduction that took place at half-time during the All-Star game.

When asked by reporters about his lengthy interaction with the 'Answer,' Antetokounmpo revealed that the former Philadelphia 76ers guard was the reason he became a basketball player.

The 27-year-old said:

"I started playing basketball because of him," said Antetokounmpo. I had the conroe, I had the headband, I used to be short back then and skinny. You know I just wanted to be like Allen Iverson. I've watched a bunch of documentaries on Allen Iverson and he said he wanted to be MJ, I wanted to be Allen Iverson growing up."

He continued:

"You know I've never had the chance to bother him and stuff because that's not who I am. But now that I had the opportunity to see him, I had to tell him that."

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops a 30-piece as Team LeBron defeats Team Durant

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced a solid performance for Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star game. He registered 30 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for his team.

The Greek Freak's contributions played a crucial role for the team as it was a close win, with LeBron James and co. winning the contest 163-160.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks A typical night at the office for Giannis.



30 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL A typical night at the office for Giannis. 30 PTS | 12 REB | 6 AST | 3 STL https://t.co/W1bQ6ecVwm

The 27-year-old was active on both ends of the floor, allowing the likes of Steph Curry and James to play more freely. Curry went off for 50 points, shooting 16 triples on the night. Meanwhile, James had 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists, including the game-winning fadeaway jumper.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will be looking forward to continuing the regular season with the same energy. The Milwaukee Bucks are currently seeded fifth in the Eastern Conference with a 36-24 record.

Antetokounmpo has been in terrific form this season, producing MVP-caliber numbers yet again. He is averaging 29.4 points, 11.2 rebounds and six assists per game thus far.

The Bucks are favored to win the East again, and Antetokounmpo is crucial to their chances of doing so. It will be interesting to see how the defending champs compete against their conference rivals this year.

The East is looking stronger than ever at the moment, which could make things difficult for the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Giannis Antetokounmpo has turned into a decisive player for his side over the last few years. Counting Milwaukee out won't be wise if he is fully healthy come playoff time.

