"I just wanted to sleep": Lebron James reveals most exhausting Playoffs battle during Miami Heat Big 3 era

In the more than two decades that he's been playing in the NBA, LeBron James has faced numerous challenges. He shared some stories behind these challenges with someone who understands them, who has also gone through similar situations — two-time league MVP Steve Nash.

During Tuesday's episode of "Mind the Game," James and Nash talked about some of them. Specifically, Nash asked James what the most exhausting playoff series he's ever played in was. According to James, the one that stands out was the 2012 Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics, a team that featured Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo.

"You already know what KG is bringing to the game, his intensity," James said (02:45). "You know what Rondo is bringing to the game and the rest of that group they just brought so much out of you. Not only from a physical toll but from a mental standpoint.

"They have so many guys out there who could do so many things. At the end of that series, I was just like 'I just want to sleep.'"

The series was decided in seven games. James and the Miami Heat won the first two games before Boston came back to win three straight.

The Heat managed to avoid elimination in Game 6 and took down the Celtics in Game 7.

James did nearly everything in that series, averaging 33.6 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.3 blocks. He and the Heat went on to face the OKC Thunder in the finals.

The exhaustion against the Celtics appeared to have caught up with Miami in the finals as they dropped Game 1 to Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, James Harden and the rest of the Thunder. However, they bounced back and won four straight.

LeBron James talks about the mentality heading into Game 2 against the Minnesota Timberwolves

The LA Lakers are facing an early series deficit in this year's postseason after losing Game 1 to the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-95. Game 2 is a must-win for LeBron James and his team, or they will travel to Minnesota down 2-0.

After their Game 1 loss, James talked about the mentality that he has heading into Game 2.

"We have an opportunity to even out the series on Tuesday and we have to play a much better game than we did today," James said to reporters on Saturday (2:09), via ESPN. "Like I said, we have to control the controllables and if we do that we're going to give ourselves a much better chance to win."

The Lakers started Game 1 with the lead. They held it through the entire first quarter and led by as much as eight points.

The Wolves managed to get out of the hole and took the lead at the 9:57 mark of the second quarter thanks to a Naz Reid bucket. That would be the only lead change of the game as Minnesota pulled away and secured the victory.

Two glaring differences were rebounding and the pace. The Timberwolves outrebounded LA 44-38, and they also scored 25 fastbreak points to the Lakers' 5.

James finished with 19 points on 8-for-18 shooting (1-for-5 from beyond the arc). He added five rebounds, three assists, two steals, three blocks and four turnovers.

