“I just wanted to win” - Lance Stephenson’s hilarious response when asked why he blew in LeBron James’ ear in Game 5 of Eastern Conference Finals during the 2014 Playoffs 

Lance Stephenson gave a hilarious response when asked why he blew into LeBron James' ear during the 2014 NBA playoffs. To date, it remains one of the funniest incidents in NBA history.

Stephenson's Indiana Pacers and James' Miami Heat were involved in a tense battle in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Pacers were down 3-1 and were facing elimination. However, they earned a close 93-90 win over LeBron and company, which forced a Game 6.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife 8 YEARS AGO TODAY

Lance Stephenson blows in LeBron's ear during the Pacers GM5 win vs the Heat.



LeBron had a playoff career-low 7 PTS (2/10 FG) & 4 AST. 8 YEARS AGO TODAYLance Stephenson blows in LeBron's ear during the Pacers GM5 win vs the Heat. LeBron had a playoff career-low 7 PTS (2/10 FG) & 4 AST. https://t.co/mrP9AHvqNy

Here's what the Pacers guard said when asked why he blew into LeBron's ear during a Bleacher Report commercial featuring Cars.com:

"I just wanted to win!"

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport



Lance Stephenson on why he blew in LeBron’s ear in the 2014 ECF 🌬



From B/R X “I just wanted to win.”Lance Stephenson on why he blew in LeBron’s ear in the 2014 ECF 🌬From B/R X @carsdotcom “I just wanted to win.”Lance Stephenson on why he blew in LeBron’s ear in the 2014 ECF 🌬From B/R X @carsdotcom https://t.co/LgBrGaTjDH

James was held to a playoff career-low seven points on two of ten shooting. He played only 24 minutes due to foul trouble and committed three turnovers during that contest.

Lance Stephenson's elaborated answer on blowing in LeBron James' ear

Lance Stephenson gave an elaborate answer on his infamous incident with LeBron James during the 2014 playoffs during an interview in December 2021 with Yahoo. The Indiana Pacers guard revealed it was unplanned, and he was only trying to win the game for his side.

"I didn’t have it prepared," said Stephenson. "It was all in the flow of the game. Being out there, competing. Everybody in the league is competitive, and wants that one thing; to win the game. Sometimes you do whatever it takes to win the game. That guy is a tough guy to guard, so you got to bring your all, and that’s what I did."

The Miami Heat and the Indiana Pacers locked horns thrice in the playoffs between 2012 and 2014. LeBron James was at his lethal best, and the young Pacers team competed hard every time they played the veteran Heat side, which also featured Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh.

Timeless Sports @timelesssports_ (2012) LeBron dominates the Pacers for 40 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists in the ECSF. (2012) LeBron dominates the Pacers for 40 points, 18 rebounds, 9 assists in the ECSF. 👑 https://t.co/L5QRAQDVKE

During that stretch, the two teams were the most dominant outfits in the Eastern Conference. They faced off in two Conference Finals (2013 and 2014) and one Conference Semifinals contest (2012).

Action Network @ActionNetworkHQ



Miami would go on to win the NBA Championship



8 years ago today, LeBron James and the Heat beat the Pacers at the OT buzzer to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference FinalsMiami would go on to win the NBA Championship 8 years ago today, LeBron James and the Heat beat the Pacers at the OT buzzer to take Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 💪 Miami would go on to win the NBA Championship 🏆 https://t.co/yEXZqHkczp

The Heat prevailed in each of those matchups, but Indiana left it all on the floor, stretching every series to at least six games. Their best chance at beating LeBron and company came in 2013 when they forced seven games in the Conference Finals.

Lance Stephenson took on the challenge of guarding LeBron James on several occasions. They were involved in some intense battles during those matchups, with James coming out on top more often than not. The two went on to become teammates at the LA Lakers in 2018.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far