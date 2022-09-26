“I kind of got jealous of Golden State; Seeing them in the parade” - Giannis Antetokounmpo speaks out on his motivation to win another ring

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo looks fired up for the upcoming season. With his eyes set on the NBA title, the "Greek Freak" expressed his motivation to win another title during the Bucks' Media Day. With training camp underway, Antetokounmpo has high expectations from his team going forward.

With Antetokounmpo at the peak of his powers, Milwaukee were in prime position to compete for the title as the third seed in the East last season. Unfortunately, the Bucks saw their title hopes cut short as they lost to the Boston Celtics in the second round of the playoffs.

While Milwaukee failed to repeat their championship success, their superstar remains motivated to win another ring. During the Bucks' media day, Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked how he found the motivation to keep competing. He said:

"I haven't lost it. I always try to maximize my potential and I'm blessed to be in this city and I'm not going to take that for granted. A lot of people take it for granted and get motivated by other things. But I want to win a championship. In any way or the other, I get it done.

"The feeling I felt, it was a nice feeling. I kind of got jealous of Golden State, seeing them in the parade and ESPY's. You know that feeling now and you know what's getting stripped away from you. So hopefully God can bless us to win another one but if not, that's the plan."

NBA



#NBAMediaDay Giannis speaks on his motivation to win another championship.

Having voiced his desire to win, Giannis Antetokounmpo will hope to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to another title. However, with Khris Middleton likely to miss the start of the season, the road ahead may be rocky.

Khris Middleton expects to suit up for the Bucks near the start of the season.

Giannis Antetokounmpo set for another dominant season

Giannis Antetokounmpo has established himself as one of the best players in the league. While back-to-back MVP accolades would have been enough to support this claim, the "Greek Freak" now has a title to add to his list of achievements.

Antetokounmpo consistently finds himself listed alongside some of the best players in the league. Rated as the number one player in the NBA last season by ESPN, Giannis certainly lives up to the hype, despite his humble take on the narrative.

After dominant performances at the 2022 EuroBasket for Greece, Giannis seems to be in top form heading into the season.

NBA Buzz



Giannis in EuroBasket: 29.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.7 APG, 57 FG%, 28.3 MPG



Giannis Antetokounmpo says he fell in love with basketball again after competing in the 2022 EuroBasket with Greece:

Giannis in EuroBasket: 29.3 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.7 APG, 57 FG%, 28.3 MPG

Watch out, league, Giannis fell in love with basketball again!

With Jrue Holiday also playing a vital role, Giannis will have some support while Middleton is injured. While the Bucks haven't made a lot of moves in the offseason, they have managed to retain key players on their roster.

The Bucks will be looking to start things off with a win against the Philadelphia 76ers in their first match of the season.

